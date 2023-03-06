Ivan Toney has scored 15 goals in 22 Premier League games this season

Brentford's dream lives on as fervent and joyous supporters sang about a European tour and manager Thomas Frank led his players on one of their regular victory laps of honour around their atmospheric stadium.

What a story this is. One of a superbly run club and an inspirational manager in Frank, the leader of a highly-committed and talented group of Brentford players.

This west London derby alongside the M4 summed up one of the unlikeliest tales of the Premier League season as Brentford and Fulham were not just fighting for local supremacy, but a possible place in next season's Europa League.

Brentford were deserved 3-2 winners to move within three points of sixth-placed Newcastle United, while Fulham are stationed right behind Eddie Howe's side despite this disappointing loss.

It is a reflection of the outstanding work done by Frank and Fulham counterpart Marco Silva as they take their place in the top echelons of the league.

Fulham are a surprise package, expected by many to be in a relegation fight before the season started. Brentford, though, are now right at home in the top flight, looking more and more comfortable with every game.

If there is a cloud on Brentford's horizon, it hangs over their outstanding talisman Ivan Toney. The striker faces the prospect of a suspension after accepting he had broken Football Association betting rules before his appearance in front of a disciplinary panel.

Everything Toney offers the Bees was on show here, a threat throughout.

He scored his 16th goal in 24 appearances this season from the penalty spot, making it 22 successes out of 22 for Brentford. Is there a more accomplished penalty taker in world football?

Toney also hit the bar with a free-kick and produced a moment of audacious brilliance when he took aim from just yards inside the Fulham half after the break. The stunning strike sent keeper Bernd Leno scrambling backwards in a panic before he felt the relief of seeing the ball land on the roof of the net.

Toney's absence, of course, would be a huge miss but Frank has built something special at Brentford.

They have ability, intensity, a fiercely competitive approach, with every player seemingly on the same page with their Danish boss' demands.

Brentford are built to last under Frank and he would be confident they could still thrive without Toney, although he would much prefer to have the gifted 26-year-old available at all times.

All this is reflected in the buoyant, optimistic mood that sweeps around the compact Gtech Community Stadium before, during and after games, as the Brentford anthem of The Beatles' "Hey Jude" is belted out - first as a welcome, then a celebration.

The self-deprecating chant about Brentford being "Just A Bus Stop In Hounslow" is being replaced by "We're All Going On A European Tour" - the next step on this magical ride unfolding under Frank.

Brentford might still face an uphill challenge nailing down that dream, but they have a great opportunity to put themselves right in the mix with this heady combination of confidence and adrenaline.

Thomas Frank took charge of Brentford in 2018 after Dean Smith's departure

Frank is at the heart of it all, responding to demands for a wave from the club's adoring fans in the closing seconds, before taking his players and staff around the pitch in a celebratory show of triumph and unity.

It was not so long ago Brentford's ambition only stretched as far as staying in the Premier League.

The manner in which the Bees are navigating another impressive season - and the way they handled all the different phases of this game and challenges presented to them by Fulham - suggests there is the genuine possibility those horizons could yet be widened by the end of the season.