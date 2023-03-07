Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans earned his 100th Northern Ireland cap against Greece last September

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has named Jonny Evans in the first squad of his second reign, despite the experienced Leicester City defender being out injured since December.

O'Neill is "hopeful" Evans will be fit for the opening Euro 2024 qualifiers.

"If you need a player who can come in from not having had a lot of football, Jonny is as good at that as anyone," said the Northern Ireland boss.

Kyle Lafferty has been left out for the games against San Marino and Finland.

Lafferty recently joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield after being released by Kilmarnock.

Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin retains his place while Craig Cathcart and Dale Taylor return with 19-year-old Everton midfielder Isaac Price joining other uncapped players Eoin Toal, Sean Goss and Cameron McGeehan in the squad for the 23 March away contest against San Marino and home game with the Finns three days later.

Thigh injury Evans' latest injury concern

After having injury problems early in the season, Evans, 35, sustained a calf problem in a behind-closed-doors friendly for Leicester in the middle of December before suffering a further setback when he picked up a thigh strain.

However, Evans returned to Leicester training last week and is expected to line out for the club's under-21 team before attempting a first-team comeback.

"He's back with the (Leicester) medical team on the grass as far as I know understand now and they were hoping he'd be available to play in an under-21 game if not this week, certainly before the international break," added O'Neill.

"He's obviously massively keen to be back fit first of all for Leicester and that's a priority but equally with a player who's had the experience and obviously over 100 caps now, he's very keen that his international career is prolonged as long as possible."

O'Neill returned to the NI manager's job after leaving in 2020

O'Neill added that the "door is not shut" on Lafferty, 35, playing again for his country but said it would "depend on his form".

"Kyle's had a very difficult season. He's missed a huge chunk of football with a long suspension. His contract situation was then terminated at Kilmarnock and he's back here now in the Irish League with Linfield.

"I've watched the games back (here) and I've had people at the games. I think he's still at that stage where he's looking for form and fitness.

"At this minute in time, I think that international football would not be the right thing for him."

A regular with the Under 21s at Goodison Park, Price made his Premier League debut for the Toffees last season and has also appeared for the first team in the FA Cup.

He is joined by 24-year-old Bolton Wanderers defender Toal, a former NI U21 captain, Motherwell midfielder Goss (27) and midfielder McGeehan, also 27, who is currently playing for Belgian First Division A club KV Oostende.

Both Goss and McGeehan were called up by O'Neill during his first spell in charge in 2018 but neither played.

Davis and Dallas among injured absentees

Captain Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Alistair McCann and Shayne Lavery are all unavailable through injury, though defender Dan Ballard and striker Conor Washington are back after being unavailable for parts of the Nations League campaign.

Missing out this time are Shrewsbury Town defender Tom Flanagan, Paddy Lane (Portsmouth) and Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace), all of whom were included in Ian Baraclough's previous squad.

Nineteen-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Taylor, who is on loan at League One outfit Burton Albion, was last in the senior squad in November 2021 when he won his single cap in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy returns to the senior international set-up having won the last of his three caps against Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier in March 2021.

Following Baraclough's departure, O'Neill was appointed for a second spell as Northern Ireland manager in December, having led the country to the Euro 2016 finals during his first tenure.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Conor Hazard (HJK Helsinki), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town, on loan from Reading).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Liverpool), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers).

Midfielders: Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Cameron McGeehan (KV Oostende), Isaac Price (Everton), Sean Goss (Motherwell).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Conor Washington (Rotherham United), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Dale Taylor (Burton Albion, on loan from Nottingham Forest).