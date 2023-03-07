Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans earned his 100th Northern Ireland cap against Greece last September

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has named Jonny Evans in the first squad of his second reign, despite the Leicester City defender being out injured since November.

Striker Kyle Lafferty has been left out of the squad for NI's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month.

Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin retains his place while Craig Cathcart and Dale Taylor return.

Everton midfielder Isaac Price, 19, is one of four uncapped players included.

A regular with the Under 21s at Goodison Park, Price made his Premier League debut for the Toffees last season and has also appeared for the first team in the FA Cup.

He is joined by 24-year-old Bolton Wanderers defender Eoin Toal, a former NI U21 captain, Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss (27) and midfielder Cameron McGeehan, also 27, who is currently playing for Belgian First Division A club KV Oostende.

Both Goss and McGeehan were called up by O'Neill during his first spell in charge in 2018 but neither played.

Northern Ireland will open their Euro qualifying campaign away to San Marino on 23 March before taking on Finland at Windsor Park on 26 March.

Captain Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Alistair McCann and Shayne Lavery are all unavailable through injury, though defender Dan Ballard and striker Conor Washington are back after being unavailable for parts of the Nations League campaign.

Missing out this time are Shrewsbury Town defender Tom Flanagan, Paddy Lane (Portsmouth) and Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace), all of whom were included in Ian Baraclough's previous squad.

Nineteen-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Taylor, who is on loan at League One outfit Burton Albion, was last in the senior squad in November 2021 when he won his single cap in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy returns to the senior international set-up having won the last of his three caps against Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier in March 2021.

Following Baraclough's departure, O'Neill was appointed for a second spell as Northern Ireland manager in December, having led the country to the Euro 2016 finals during his first tenure.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Conor Hazard (HJK Helsinki), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town, on loan from Reading).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Liverpool), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers).

Midfielders: Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Cameron McGeehan (KV Oostende), Isaac Price (Everton), Sean Goss (Motherwell).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Conor Washington (Rotherham United), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Dale Taylor (Burton Albion, on loan from Nottingham Forest).