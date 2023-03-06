Last updated on .From the section Football

Jill Scott (centre) made her England debut in 2006, with the last appearance being the Euro 2022 final

Former Lioness and Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott will captain England in the Soccer Aid charity football match against a World XI at Old Trafford.

She will be the first woman to lead England since the event began in 2006.

Scott, 36, will make her debut alongside ex-England players Karen Carney, Jack Wilshere and Gary Cahill on Sunday, 11 June.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt will captain the World XI, who are managed by Irishman Robbie Keane.

Scott retired from football after England's Euros success, having earned 161 England caps. She played for Manchester City, Aston Villa and Everton in an 18-year career, as well as representing Great Britain at two Olympic Games.

In November the former midfielder was crowned Queen of the Jungle after winning reality series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

"The Euros, the jungle and now Soccer Aid for Unicef - it's the holy trinity," said Scott.

"I've won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid now to complete 'The Treble'!

"I think of all three, this might be the one I'm most nervous about, though - just look at the names involved."

Other non-footballer debutants confirmed so far include DJ Joel Corry and rapper and actor Bugzy Malone, while presenter and comedian Paddy McGuiness returns, but will play in goal for the first time.

Former footballers include Jermain Defoe, David James, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Eni Aluko.

British four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah has also been confirmed to play, as have celebrities Tom Grennan, Alex Brooker, Chunkz, Lee Mack, Steven Bartlett and Kem Cetinay.

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes and Line of Duty's Vicky McClure will co-manage the England side, while former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland striker Keane will be in charge of the opposition.

Soccer Aid has raised more than £75m for Unicef since it began, including a record £15m at the 2022 event at West Ham's London Stadium.