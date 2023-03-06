Huddersfield's latest defeat was a 4-0 loss at home to Coventry

Neil Warnock says Huddersfield have to keep going in their fight to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The Terriers, seven points adrift of safety after Saturday's defeat by Coventry, have only one win and six defeats in their last 10 games.

"Everyone looking at the league table thinks we're down already, but [the players] can't feel story for themselves," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

Warnock also wants the fans to keep believing in the team.

"When I first came here, the response in the Birmingham game - we wouldn't have got a result in that game if the fans hadn't been with us," he said. "They wouldn't let us drop."

Warnock has admitted that Huddersfield's situation is draining the team's self-belief in their ability to stay up. His side host Bristol City on Tuesday.

"Sometimes the senior players need lifting more than the younger players," he said. "And the younger players - we need their energy in these games.

"It's a fascinating challenge - I want the young players to step up now. They've got to care like the fans who come in every game and pay to watch it. I won't let them slack off and the fans won't let them do that either."