Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd captain 'did not ask to be substituted' in Liverpool defeat

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes reacting with Liverpool players celebrating a goal in the background
Sunday's loss to Liverpool was Manchester United's joint-heaviest competitive defeat

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes did not ask to be substituted towards the end of Sunday's 7-0 defeat by Liverpool, BBC Sport has been told.

Ex-United captain Gary Neville questioned the 28-year-old gesturing to the bench when Marcus Rashford was substituted in the 85th minute.

But Fernandes was said to be after clarification on his positioning after Antony Elanga replaced Rashford.

Fernandes also appeared to push the referee's assistant in the 81st minute as he tried to get the ball back from Trent Alexander-Arnold on the sidelines.

No action was taken by the referee at the time and the incident is not being investigated by the Football Association, whose rules only allow them to get involved retrospectively around decisions not seen by officials.

Martin Cassidy, chief executive of charity Ref Support UK, said it was a "serious offence" and Fernandes deserved "at least a five-game ban".

The assistant put his hand on Fernandes arm before the push and former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher said he has "mixed feelings" about the incident.

He told Sky Sports: "You don't want a player to be manhandling a match official, but I would suggest the assistant actually manhandles Fernandes more than he did.

"I think once the official does it first, Fernandes is almost like fly swatting, 'get out of my way, I want to get on with it'.

"So while I don't condone it... and I think the referee [Andrew Madley] is in a difficult position, because if he goes across and makes an issue of it, Fernandes is likely to say 'well, he grabbed hold of me first'. It is difficult."

Neville said United's second-half performance was a "shambles" which was "epitomised" by Fernandes, who "has been embarrassing at times".

He added: "That wasn't a captain's performance from a Manchester United player and I am sure Erik ten Hag will deal with that."

Fellow former United captain Roy Keane added: "Fernandes' body language today was nothing short of disgraceful."

On Monday, Rashford said United must ensure the match does not "define their season".

  • Comment posted by JayDenner, today at 16:56

    I cannot stand him, I really can't. Whinging, surrounding referees, feigning injury - a man with SO much natural talent makes himself perpetually disliked by all but Utd fans with his conduct. (I'm a Charlton fan, so completely neutral in terms of rivalry etc 😂)

    • Reply posted by sambhu, today at 16:59

      sambhu replied:
      Because you are a City fan disguised as Charlton fan.

  • Comment posted by AGF68, today at 16:55

    Should have been booked for simulation when he went down holding his face having had a very light "push" in the chest by Konate.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 17:05

      Name replied:
      As Fergie would say, he's lucky to be alive after that incident

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 16:57

    Hate to break it to everybody - Fernandes behaves like this in EVERY MATCH.

    The need for 24 hrs newz astounds me

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 17:11

      gadgyarab replied:
      So how is your comment related to 24 hr news?

  • Comment posted by 44 years to cheat the first, today at 17:04

    Pushing assistants, diving, holding his face while he was barely touched in the chest, whining, throwing his arms up, being lazy and finally being a petulant child! This is the life of fernandes the footballer and has been since he joined them! Should've been sent off never mind substituted!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is a disgrace. Strip him of the captaincy

  • Comment posted by ChuckNorris, today at 16:53

    Apparently he was thirsty and wanted a can of 7-up

    • Reply posted by King Eric VII, today at 17:05

      King Eric VII replied:
      Rare to find, best place for thirst is Merseyside. Limitless supply of bitter

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:56

    The way referees do next to nothing about diving shocks me!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Fernandes never gets sent off. I wonder why that is

  • Comment posted by iddy, today at 16:55

    Honestly one of the most annoying players you will ever play against. Strip him of captaincy and tell him to earn it back. Give it to Casemiro...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Casemiro was just as bad yesterday. And Man United fans keep saying he is world class

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 16:58

    Comes across asa descent guy when interviewed but seems to have No conscience to his diving and cheating antics , lots of players are guilty but he especially is shocking.

  • Comment posted by Gayle Platt, today at 16:57

    Fernandes was an embarrassment, a petulant man baby. Ten Hag used Ronaldo to make a statement to the dressing room, he will undo that if Fernandes plays the next game

    • Reply posted by Mylong Dong, today at 17:17

      Mylong Dong replied:
      ten hag is a chancer

  • Comment posted by Ashley N, today at 16:58

    Hi behaviour in this and other games is not a good example for youngsters.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:55

    Add his ridiculous diving and handling the assistant to the equation and one wonders why he was on the pitch anyway!

    • Reply posted by Declan, today at 17:11

      Declan replied:
      Yes. The FA saying they can't retrospectively punish a player is biggest cop out ever. No reason they can't at all

  • Comment posted by Poptastic, today at 16:56

    Fernandes is a bad role model as he's always complaining to referees.

    • Reply posted by azza, today at 17:04

      azza replied:
      Some refs are bad examples, giving all the decisions to big teams they normally act as an 11th man for clubs like pool, city, utd, arsenal and Chelsea

  • Comment posted by richard , today at 17:01

    Lack of action over this push shows weakness and will have negative consequences throughout the game - act now and ban him

  • Comment posted by Plastikman5, today at 17:01

    ...as a Citeh fan I would make him captain and manager for the rest of the season...

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, today at 16:54

    He needs to follow CR7 out of the door

  • Comment posted by Sistema, today at 16:55

    The way he plays rolling around, moaning all the time & giving the ball away 9/10 he shouldn't even be in the team let alone be captain.

    • Reply posted by drchef, today at 16:58

      drchef replied:
      I'd take him over Sir Harry the empty jersey any day.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:54

    Oh yes he was!

    Worst excuse since that Tory said Boris Johnson was simply 'ambushed by cake'

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 17:06

      Name replied:
      Exactly, where is the quote to confirm this? Typical BBC reporting

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 16:56

    Still doesn't excuse his behaviour.
    Needs to grow a pair and concentrate on playing football.
    Ten Hag should drop his captaincy and give it to Casemiro. Hopefully Casemiro wouldn't get sent off as often if he is made captain of Manchester United..

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Casemiro will be sent off more times than Fernandes. I can guarantee it

  • Comment posted by dt, today at 17:04

    Don't ban him. Utd get enough luck as it is.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We need to see opposition teams wind up more and then he will eventually get sent off

  • Comment posted by Stephen James walters, today at 17:01

    He is certainly no Role model for the younger generation. At the very least he should have the captain's armband taken away

