Grady Diangana joined West Brom from West Ham in 2020

West Brom winger Grady Diangana may need an operation on his foot and be out for the rest of the season, head coach Carlos Corberan has confirmed.

The 24-year-old has made 35 appearances this season, scoring four goals.

But he has not played since having to go off during their 2-0 home win over Middlesbrough on 25 February.

"The first specialist in the type of injury he has, his diagnosis was to have the surgery," Corberan told BBC Radio WM Sport.

"He has sprained the foot ligaments so now we are waiting for the confirmation of the second consultant.

"Depending on this, assuming he receives the surgery, the normal time to recover is four to six months.

"It's going to be very difficult to see Diangana again this season."

West Brom are 11th in the Championship, seven points outside the play-off places, before Tuesday's home match against Wigan.

They will also be without forward Brandon Thomas-Asante because of a hamstring problem, but Corberan hopes he will be able to resume training later in the week.