Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
ChelseaChelsea2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0

Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (agg 2-1): Blues fight back to reach last eight

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments615

Kai Havertz scores a penalty for his side against Borussia Dortmund
Kai Havertz converted his penalty at the second attempt

Graham Potter enjoyed his finest night as Chelsea manager as they overcame a first-leg deficit against Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Potter was under huge pressure after a dismal run of results following Chelsea's huge outlay in the transfer market, but he will hope the manner of this performance and the advance into the latter stages of Europe's elite competition will deliver a measure of calm and stability to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fully deserved their win, although they squandered several big opportunities before Raheem Sterling made the breakthrough after 43 minutes, firing past Dortmund keeper Alexander Meyer after initially fluffing his shot.

The goal which settled the tie and overturned Dortmund's 1-0 advantage from the first leg came in contentious fashion from the penalty spot eight minutes after the break.

Dortmund were furious when a VAR review penalised Marius Wolf for handball from Ben Chilwell's cross and their sense of injustice heightened after Kai Havertz struck the post with his spot-kick only for a re-take to be ordered.

This time Havertz made no mistake and Chelsea were on their way into the last eight.

Speaking after the game, Potter said: "The players were tremendous and the supporters were tremendous.

"We had to be against a team that were doing so well. Over the two games I felt that we deserved to go through. It was a special night."

Is this lift-off for Potter?

Potter was been waiting for a show of strength such as this from the moment he left Brighton to take over at Chelsea, succeeding Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel.

Potter has struggled to convince Chelsea's fans he has the personality required to take on this occasionally dysfunctional football beast and his cause has not been helped by poor Premier League form and a battle to establish any sort of shape and stability from the influx of players assembled at vast expense by new owner Todd Boehly.

The pressure was released somewhat with Saturday's narrow win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge but a big Champions League win against opponents of such European pedigree as Borussia Dortmund will go some way to convincing the doubters that Potter is cut out for the task.

There is still much work to do as Chelsea lie in a wholly unacceptable 10th place in the Premier League and two victories will not change the landscape instantly but there is no doubt Stamford Bridge felt like a much happier place when Dutch referee Danny Makkelie sounded his final whistle.

Potter will have been satisfied to see big performances from fit-again Reece James with Ben Chilwell also outstanding. And his former Brighton player Marc Cucurella also looked much more at home than he has before.

The scenes at the final whistle were a sharp contrast to many witnessed at Stamford Bridge this season with Potter punching the air in front of joyous Chelsea supporters as their Champions League journey continues.

Subdued Bellingham still shows class

Jude Bellingham (centre) in action for Borussia Dortmund
Bellingham (centre) has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Dortmund this season

All eyes were England teenager Jude Bellingham from the moment he arrived at Stamford Bridge, with waiting Chelsea fans making an instant sales pitch for the young star, who is expected to be pursued by every big club in Europe this summer.

This was not Bellingham's best night as Dortmund's Champions League campaign came to an end with the added disappointment of squandering a first-leg lead, but the 19-year-old still showed why he will be in such demand.

Bellingham's night had low points, such as when he poked a great chance wide from eight yards in the second half and a very poor challenge in the closing seconds that left Reece James prostrate and brought a yellow card.

He did, however, show class and arrogance on the ball, vision, and a marauding style as Dortmund chased an equaliser in vain after Chelsea grabbed control.

Bellingham trooped off at the final whistle and is likely to be playing his Champions League football elsewhere next season, but in little flashes he still showed what all the fuss is about.

Player of the match

JamesReece James

with an average of 8.11

Chelsea

  1. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    8.11

  2. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    8.07

  3. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    8.05

  4. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    7.78

  5. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    7.62

  6. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    7.56

  7. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    7.53

  8. Squad number17Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    7.52

  9. Squad number33Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    7.50

  10. Squad number11Player nameJoão Félix
    Average rating

    7.47

  11. Squad number5Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    7.25

  12. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.15

  13. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    6.57

  14. Squad number20Player nameZakaria
    Average rating

    6.46

  15. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    6.26

Borussia Dortmund

  1. Squad number22Player nameBellingham
    Average rating

    6.44

  2. Squad number33Player nameMeyer
    Average rating

    5.31

  3. Squad number25Player nameSüle
    Average rating

    5.22

  4. Squad number23Player nameCan
    Average rating

    5.20

  5. Squad number7Player nameReyna
    Average rating

    5.15

  6. Squad number11Player nameReus
    Average rating

    5.14

  7. Squad number13Player nameRaphaël Guerreiro
    Average rating

    4.98

  8. Squad number17Player nameWolf
    Average rating

    4.97

  9. Squad number4Player nameSchlotterbeck
    Average rating

    4.96

  10. Squad number9Player nameHaller
    Average rating

    4.83

  11. Squad number21Player nameMalen
    Average rating

    4.76

  12. Squad number6Player nameÖzcan
    Average rating

    4.71

  13. Squad number43Player nameBynoe-Gittens
    Average rating

    4.70

  14. Squad number19Player nameBrandt
    Average rating

    4.56

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1ArrizabalagaBooked at 65mins
  • 33Fofana
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 32CucurellaBooked at 90mins
  • 24James
  • 5FernándezBooked at 77minsSubstituted forZakariaat 87'minutes
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forPulisicat 83'minutes
  • 21ChilwellBooked at 90mins
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 83'minutes
  • 29Havertz
  • 11João FélixSubstituted forGallagherat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 15Mudryk
  • 20Zakaria
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 47Bergström
  • 67Hall

B Dortmund

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 33Meyer
  • 17WolfBooked at 90mins
  • 25SüleBooked at 41mins
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 23Can
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forReynaat 5'minutes
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 90mins
  • 6ÖzcanSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 64'minutes
  • 11Reus
  • 9HallerSubstituted forMalenat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kobel
  • 7Reyna
  • 8Dahoud
  • 15Hummels
  • 20Modeste
  • 21Malen
  • 24Meunier
  • 30Passlack
  • 36Rothe
  • 38Unbehaun
  • 43Bynoe-Gittens
  • 44Coulibaly
Referee:
Danny Makkelie
Attendance:
38,882

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.

  3. Booking

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).

  6. Booking

    Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund).

  8. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Donyell Malen.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna.

  14. Booking

    Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Kalidou Koulibaly tries a through ball, but Christian Pulisic is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Denis Zakaria replaces Enzo Fernández.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

614 comments

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 22:13

    Excellent victory and a great performance! Very happy for Potter! Tonight felt like a huge release of pressure and hope we can carry this momentum forward.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 22:15

      Leanne replied:
      We?

  • Comment posted by Gerald Wylie, today at 22:13

    Pleased for Potter has suffered a lot of nonsense hope this is a turning point for him

    • Reply posted by see you next wednesday, today at 22:15

      see you next wednesday replied:
      It won't be! 😀

  • Comment posted by Slonik, today at 22:18

    Well done Chelsea. I'm a West Ham fan and I have no problem giving credit where it's due or backing other London/English clubs in Euro fixtures. Football is a game and I've never understood the sort of vitriol and hatred some 'fans' exhibit when their team loses. Get over it! Life's too precious and too short to fight about football.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 22:22

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Think fans of other clubs don’t like Chelsea because of the obscene money they have spent in the transfer market.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 22:14

    It was messy but Chelsea did well to come back and win this game. It has done their confidence no harm. Pleased for Potter.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 22:32

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      I think we’re about the weakest of all sides left on form alone. He needs to consolidate and beef up midfield input and attack focus

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:13

    Forgot what it was like to enjoy football

    Then remember it’s Chelsea in Europe - vintage performance KTBFFH

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How poor were Dortmund

  • Comment posted by Rikachu, today at 22:21

    Per the rules: "if any part of the foot is on the penalty area or arc line it is encroachment. The player must still have a material impact on the outcome of the kick."

    The player who cleared the ball after it hit the post was one of the ones who encroached so clearly a material outcome. Had a Chelsea player scored the rebound after encroaching it would have been disallowed.

    • Reply posted by Dave B, today at 22:24

      Dave B replied:
      No thoughts on the horrendous decision to award the penalty in the first place?

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:15

    Feel very happy for Graham Potter

    • Reply posted by Leroy, today at 22:49

      Leroy replied:
      Biggest budget to play with in world football.

      It’s a lot of expectation & pressure and one result tonight isn’t enough, but if they can go on an undefeated run, he might, MIGHT just win over the fans

  • Comment posted by Postman Plod Viz Legend, today at 22:14

    Well played Chelsea from a Tottenham fan. A well deserved victory, Dortmund were disappointing and created very little.

    • Reply posted by CFC, today at 22:16

      CFC replied:
      Good luck tomorrow be great to have 2 London sides go far in this tournament

  • Comment posted by Think Outside The Box, today at 22:15

    I was one of those supporters calling for Graham Potter to be sacked. But respect where respect is due. Firstly I apologise secondly we'll done Graham and the team

    • Reply posted by Bensons buddy, today at 22:23

      Bensons buddy replied:
      I’m sure he will really appreciate that.

  • Comment posted by LFc1690, today at 22:27

    Keep the blue flag flying in Europe.
    Well done Chelsea.🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧

    • Reply posted by link2metroid, today at 22:45

      link2metroid replied:
      Disgusting legacy flag. This is a free world? We're better off than being in China or Russia where free speech is oppressed and deleted? Watch you know who prove me wrong. And when you do, know, I am right.

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 22:15

    Thought Bellingham was very ordinary he’s still not in that elite bracket for me.

    • Reply posted by GJM, today at 22:18

      GJM replied:
      He's another pretender, just like Declan.

  • Comment posted by Stephen James walters, today at 22:18

    Really pleased for Potter he deserves a bit of good fortune. Onwards and upwards 💙

    • Reply posted by Ted , today at 22:23

      Ted replied:
      Good fortune? Blatant cheating describes it better

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 22:13

    Pleased for Chelsea and Potter- throughly deserved.A bit of luck with the penalty.
    Where has that performance been in the Premier league

    • Reply posted by see you next wednesday, today at 22:17

      see you next wednesday replied:
      Awarded the "penalty" just because your not Arsenal! No way that would have been given if that was us!

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 22:27

    One Step Beyond!!
    Kepa and Havertz have both been criticised in the past, but both were superb tonight.
    German penalty taker scores - shock.

    • Reply posted by skarocker, today at 22:32

      skarocker replied:
      Kepa was great. Havertz was his usual plodding headless chicken self

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 22:21

    So pleased for Graham Potter he has suffered so much despicable abuse. well done Chelsea and against the odds given recent form. regroup and get your confidence back and support your great manager.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 23:09

      margaret replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Svane, today at 22:17

    We’re just double checking this penalty.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 22:49

      AJ replied:
      BREAKING NEWS

      Chelsea have extended Graham Potter's Contract until 5pm Saturday

  • Comment posted by blueisdacolour, today at 22:17

    Well done Chelsea, finally a bit of luck but also the spirit of fighters...they wanted it. Brilliant.

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:15

    I would not put that ref in charge of making a cup of tea.

    • Reply posted by SteveP, today at 22:30

      SteveP replied:
      Agree. Jude Bellingham must be getting deja vu from when he was at Birmingham in the championship with refereeing/VAR of this degree of incompetence if not outright bias. Dortmund have every right to feel aggrieved.

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 22:18

    Takes bottle to take a retaken penalty and to place it in the same corner kudos to Harvertz