Ollie O'Neill was on the scoresheet for Derry

Leaders Derry City maintained their unbeaten start to the new Premier Division campaign with a comfortable 4-0 away win over UCD.

Jordan McEneff struck twice in the first half to send the Candystripes on their way to a third win in four league outings.

Ollie O'Neill tapped in the third after the break and Will Patching scored a deflected free-kick to seal victory.

Derry remain one point ahead at the top of the League of Ireland table.

Alan Reynolds was in charge of the visitors with manager Ruaidhrí Higgins attending the funeral of his brother, Kevin.

Following Friday night's statement victory over champions Shamrock Rovers, Derry's opener arrived on 15 minutes when Ryan Graydon charged down the left and forced Lorcan Healy into a save.

The ball ultimately coming back out to McEneff on the edge of the area, who worked a yard and curled a superb effort into the top corner.

UCD were on the receiving end of a 4-0 defeat in their last outing and came into the game bottom of the table with just one point.

To make matters worse they found themselves two goals down heading in at half-time. Brandon Kavanagh sent McEneff through and he got there just before Healy, rounding the keeper before slotting the ball into the empty net for his fourth in four games.

Healy gifted the Candystripes a third to all-but-secure another victory when the students' keeper went down to collect the loose ball but failed to gather and, with his first touch, O'Neill tapped home.

A deflected free kick from Patching then compounded the College's misery with 15 minutes still left to play.