Cliftonville Ladies celebrate winning the Women's Premiership in November

Five Women's Premiership teams will take part in a new all-island competition this summer.

Holders Cliftonville, Crusaders, Derry City, Glentoran and Linfield will join 11 top-flight sides from the Republic of Ireland to compete for the trophy.

It is supported by both the Irish FA and the Football Association of Ireland.

The 16 teams will be split into four groups, with the winners progressing to the semi finals.

Athlone Town, Bohemians, Cork City, DLR Waves, Galway United, Peamount United, Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers, Treaty United and Wexford Youths are the League of Ireland clubs involved.

The group games will take place on 18 June, 25 June and 2 July, with the last-four ties to be played on 9 July and the final on 16 July.

This is during a break in the Women's Premier Division season, which had been factored to help the Republic of Ireland women's team prepare for the 2023 World Cup.