Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

After another weekend of Scottish Premiership drama, attention quickly turns to a midweek helping of top-flight action.

Six teams are involved in three intriguing encounters as both Glasgow and Edinburgh clubs go head to head on Wednesday.

League leaders Celtic welcome third-placed Hearts, while Rangers are on the road to face Hibernian at Easter Road. The final fixture sees Livingston host bottom-of-the-table Dundee United.

Get yourself up to date with all the latest team news and statistics in our midweek preview.

Celtic v Hearts (Wed, 19:45 GMT)

Celtic will be without James Forrest after the winger suffered a muscle strain that will keep him out for the rest of the month. Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is on his way back from a calf problem.

Stephen Kingsley and Stephen Humphrys hope to shrug off illness for Hearts while Peter Haring is back in training following a lengthy spell out with concussion but is short of a comeback. Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Craig Halkett (knee), Craig Gordon (broken leg), Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are out.

Celtic manger Ange Postecoglou: "I just want to keep improving, keep pushing the boundaries of how good we can be as a football club and how good I can make these players and how better the football can be."

Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant: "At times Celtic have been really good to watch this season but it is important that we don't get intimidated by who they are and the club itself and we go there and try our best to get three points."

Did you know? Celtic have won all 13 of their home league matches this season. Only in 2000-01 (14), 2001-02 (18), 2016-17 (14) and 2018-19 (14) have they won each of their first 14 home Premiership games.

Hibernian v Rangers (Wed, 19:45)

Hibs could welcome Harry McKirdy back into their squad after injury, but Joe Newell (hamstring), Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Rocky Bushiri (ankle) and Kyle Magennis (muscle) remain sidelined. Aiden McGeady (hamstring) and Martin Boyle (knee) are out for the season.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has no fresh injury worries. Ridvan Yilmaz is fit again after recovering from a hamstring problem and Rabbi Matondo (knee) has returned to training. Kemar Roofe (calf), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Hibs head coach Lee Johnson: "Rangers will be a tough game but we are in a place where we truly believe we can get something. We carry a threat and they will have to be aware of our threats."

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "Hibs have been in fine form and they got a good result at the weekend. I think they've got good players and we'll have to put in a strong performance because we're going there for three points and I think they'll come for us."

Did you know? Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has scored more Premiership goals against Hibernian (10) than any other side, although just three of those strikes have come at Easter Road (30%).

Livingston v Dundee United (Wed, 19:45)

Livingston have lost Ayo Obileye to a long-term knee injury, while fellow centre-back Jack Fitzwater is suspended, so Luiyi de Lucas is in line for his first start since joining in January. Tom Parkes remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has one or two slight concerns, which will be assessed. Peter Pawlett and Glenn Middleton are both making progress from hamstring injuries but remain unavailable.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "They've had a wee lift from Jim [Goodwin] going in. Jim's a very good manager and they've got very capable players so I'm not going into this game thinking about Dundee United's league position."

Dundee Utd manager Jim Goodwin: "The big thing for me is we are not massively adrift at the bottom. We have a run of games coming up now where we believe we are capable of picking up some serious points in."

Did you know? Dundee United have lost each of their past three league outings away from home, last suffering four straight top-flight away defeats in November 2015 (run of six).

