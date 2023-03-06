Last updated on .From the section Notts County

John Bostock (right) joined Notts County as a free agent in December after leaving Doncaster Rovers last summer

Notts County midfielder John Bostock says "there is no space but to be relentless" in the National League promotion race.

Notts' draw at Bromley on Saturday means they have collected just one point from their previous two games as they have slipped to second.

It leaves them one point behind leaders Wrexham, who can move four clear if they beat Dagenham on Tuesday.

"This is not your normal National League season," Bostock said.

"But I wouldn't say this is your normal National League club.

"The way the league has panned out, there is space for nothing else apart from the need to be relentless."

After their 25-game unbeaten run in the league was ended by a defeat against Dagenham and Redbridge in February, Notts' failure to beat Bromley at the weekend means the two matches represent their worst sequence of results in an incredible National League campaign.

Still, the Magpies - like Wrexham - can go on to break the record for most points amassed in the division.

Former Tottenham and Crystal Palace midfielder Bostock, who once turned down a 10-year deal from Barcelona as a youngster, says the battle for the title and automatic promotion is "not something he has experienced".

Notts beat Wrexham 1-0 at Meadow Lane earlier in the season and face them at the Racecourse Ground in April in the return fixture, in what is shaping up be a potentially title-deciding game.

"Credit to Wrexham for what they have done, but they have to play us as well," 31-year-old Bostock said.

"And we are confident that we will perform against them just as we have performed against all the other teams.

"We are excited for what's ahead."

When Bostock dropped into non-league football for the first time in his career with Notts in December, the Magpies became the 15th club he has played for in 15 years.

He had been without a club for five months after leaving Doncaster last summer, and says he is "grateful to have come to it late" when joining Notts' bid for a return to the English Football League.

"I walked into a winning dressing room with great characters," Bostock said.

"There a lot of hunger to succeed."