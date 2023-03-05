Last updated on .From the section Derby

Paul Warne was appointed Derby County boss in September

Boss Paul Warne says Derby County will need to beat second-placed Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday to remain in contention for automatic promotion.

The Rams slipped 10 points adrift of the Pilgrims on Saturday after surrendering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Shrewsbury at Pride Park.

Warne says even a draw at Plymouth with 12 games left would "not be much good".

"If we lose, then maybe the top two or three is out of our reach and we have to re-evaluate," Warne said.

"Right now if you offered me a point, it's 100% no.

"We need to be ready to win, we will go and try and win and if we are at our very best and Plymouth stop us, then fair play to them."

Fifth-placed Derby travel to Home Park with the fewest wins on the road of any team in League One's top 10.

They face a Plymouth side with the best home form in the division, having lost just once and dropped a total of five points from a possible 51.

Warne says no-one at Derby will let the standings or records impact how they prepare for the game.

"As a dressing room we won't think we are the underdogs because I tell the lads they should win every game," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"We set up to win every game, and maybe that is a fault, maybe we should go and try and sit in and take a point and nick something on the counter.

"But that's not how I like football to be played."