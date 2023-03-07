Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal remain top of the league after Bournemouth win.

Arsenal's celebrations following their 97th minute winner over Bournemouth on Saturday are being investigated by the Football Association.

The Gunners' bench rushed on to the field to celebrate after Reiss Nelson's late winner made the score 3-2.

However, the incident was included in referee Chris Kavanagh's match report and will be reviewed further.

Arsenal's win helped them maintain a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Bournemouth had taken the lead after just nine seconds through Philip Billing before going 2-0 up in the 57th minute thanks to a Marcos Senesi header.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's side launched their comeback with goals from Thomas Partey and Ben White. Nelson then won the match with virtually the last kick of the game, with substitutes and members of coaching staff running on to the pitch to celebrate with the 23-year-old.