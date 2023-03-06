Last updated on .From the section Luton

Luton's Tom Lockyer was sent off for dissent during their defeat by Burnley

Luton Town have been fined £10,000 after players surrounded the referee during their home Championship game against leaders Burnley.

The Hatters admitted a charge of failing to ensure the players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The incident happened in the 77th minute of the game on 18 February.

It followed the award of a penalty which Burnley converted to win 1-0 and led to the sending off of Luton defender Tom Lockyer.

The Clarets are currently 13 points clear at the top of the table, with Luton - who are looking to reach the play-offs for the second successive season - in fifth place.