Massimo Luongo has won 43 caps but believes Australia prefer not to pick players from League One and below

Ipswich Town midfielder Massimo Luongo is making no long-term plans beyond trying to help them win promotion.

The Australia international joined Town in January on a six-month deal, having failed to make a single appearance for previous club Middlesbrough.

Saturday's start against Burton was his first since playing in last season's play-offs for Sheffield Wednesday.

"The more you think about it, the more it stresses you out. I just need to be here at the moment," he said.

"I'm enjoying playing and that's all I can do. If it happens [that I stay next season], it happens. If it doesn't, I'll go and do it somewhere else."

The 30-year-old told BBC Radio Suffolk: "I want to play while my body lets me and hopefully I've got a few more years - I think I do. Where? I don't know, but I'm going to push while I can.

"At an older age, I'm enjoying my football more now than when you're young and trying to prove yourself and survive in the game. I'm past that now."

Luongo made 11 appearances for Ipswich during a loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2012-13.

And he believes fans are now seeing a more rounded player than a decade ago.

"Back then I was quite lightweight, everything I would do was more reactive because I was young and enthusiastic. Coming from the Tottenham academy, I was more technical and trying to get my 100 passes in [per game]," he said.

"Now I've been around a lot and played a lot of games, and I know what it takes to win football matches. Now I know you've got to do the ugly side of it, you've got to fight and tackle and run - it might not be pretty all the time but that's how you win."

The 4-0 win over Burton kept Ipswich third in the table with 12 games to play - but they still have a five-point gap to close on Plymouth in the second of the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich take on Accrington on Tuesday, and despite having not played any first-team football during a spell with Middlesbrough before signing for Ipswich, Luongo believes he can cope with the physical demands of two games in four days.

"I think I've got the lungs to get up and down the pitch but there were moments in the game [against Burton] when I was probably blowing a little bit," he added.

"Me coming off a little bit before the end was trying not to blow me up. We'll see what the manager says, but I'm available and can go again if I need to."