Chem Campbell has made six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves

Wycombe loan signing Chem Campbell says his aim for more game time remains the same despite a change of head coach.

The Wolves forward was brought in by former boss Gareth Ainsworth - but he left for QPR and Matt Bloomfield is now in charge of the League One team.

"It was a little chaotic, but the end goal didn't change," the 20-year-old told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Campbell scored his first Chairboys goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Exeter and they remain seventh in the table.

"Blooms came in, he spoke to me, and he's been brilliant," he said.

"I wanted some game time, there were a few options and I thought Wycombe would be the best place to do that - the manager at the time wanted me."

Campbell has made four appearances so far, but Saturday's game with Exeter was only his second start.

"You don't just come to a loan team and get put straight into the team, you have to train 100% to your max every day to show the manager that you're worthy of playing in this league," he added.

"You have to earn the manager's trust and everyone's respect and then you'll get your chances."

Wycombe reached the play-offs last season but are six points outside the top six before Tuesday's home game against Fleetwood.

"They're coming thick and fast now," Campbell added.

"The fans here have welcomed me well and I just want to show them what I can do."