Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are four points behind second-placed Sheffield United

Middlesbrough's competition for places throughout the squad is helping to drive their push for promotion, says Championship top scorer Chuba Akpom.

Akpom's 21 league goals have been backed up by goals from Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey, with Marcus Forss and Matt Crooks also contributing.

The attacking threat has helped third-placed Boro to six wins in seven games after Saturday's 5-0 win over Reading.

"That's the importance of having good depth," Akpom, 27, told BBC Radio Tees.

"It's one thing having depth, but another having good depth - having good players coming in and you won't see the team unbalanced.

"That's what we have. All over the pitch we've got unbelievable players and on the bench we've got unbelievable players ready to play when they're chosen."

Akpom's haul of goals is already his career best, having shown only flashes of such scoring form in a nomadic career which has taken in PAOK in Greece, Belgian club St Truiden and fellow English clubs including Hull, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

"I haven't processed it to be honest," Akpom added. "Everyone's talking to me about it and telling me about it but I never have time to sit down and process it.

"Because I'm so motivated, and I just feel there's no limit right now. Maybe at the end of the season I can look back at my goals and say I've had an amazing season, but right now I'm just thinking 'when's the next game?'."