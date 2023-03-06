Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Marcus Rashford has said he wishes Manchester United could "play today" to "put things right" after Sunday's 7-0 Premier League loss at Liverpool.

Manager Erik ten Hag called the performance "unprofessional" in his post-match interview.

However, Rashford, 25, said the squad must ensure the match does not "define their season".

"I wish we could play a game today to try and put things right," the forward tweeted.

"The result is the result, and we can't see past that! We must not let it define our season. We have to trust the process and stick together."

The loss equalled United's heaviest defeat and is their worst result against Liverpool.

Their three previous losses by seven goals came against Blackburn Rovers in 1926, Aston Villa in 1930 and Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1931.

England international Rashford was not the only player to reflect on the match with goalkeeper David de Gea describing the result as "disastrous".

"I know these messages don't sit well on such a day," the Spaniard wrote on Twitter. "This was a disastrous moment for us and these results shouldn't happen, especially with the journey we are all on.

"We have a duty to this club, a responsibility to represent the badge but we have many opportunities to look ahead, many games coming fast and we have to lock our focus on these."

United host Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 first leg on Thursday before playing Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.