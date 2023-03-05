Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was taken off with a suspected concussion during his side's Premier League match at Newcastle earlier this season

The Premier League says it is "disappointed" that a trial of temporary concussion substitutes has been rejected by football's law-makers.

Ifab (The International Football Association Board) did not approve the idea at its annual meeting in London.

The Premier League, club doctors and Professional Footballers' Association had sent Ifab a letter seeking a trial.

"We cannot understand the basis for which it has not been approved," a Premier League statement said.

Under current laws, only permanent substitutions can be made for players suffering a suspected concussion or head trauma during matches.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the decision to reject a trial for temporary replacements had been taken to prioritise players' health and ensure "zero risk" in such scenarios.

It was also felt that running two trials at the same time would not provide enough data to draw a meaningful conclusion.

"We are disappointed that a temporary concussion substitute trial was not approved considering all available scientific evidence and the overwhelming support from Premier League club doctors," the Premier League statement added.

"While we note that a trial has not been dismissed, we remain convinced it should go ahead at the earliest possible opportunity in the interests of player welfare."