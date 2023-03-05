Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid's joy was shortlived when they had a first-half goal disallowed for offside

Real Madrid are now nine points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after playing out a goalless draw at Real Betis.

Barca's 1-0 win over Valencia earlier on Sunday has put them further in control of the title race.

Madrid had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee because Karim Benzema's free-kick hit team-mate Antonio Rudiger's arm on the way in.

Both goalkeepers were busy, especially in the second half.

Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, 39, made five saves including stops to deny Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

Madrid's Thibaut Courtois made himself big to deny Juan Miranda in the second half and also stopped from Leicester loanee Ayoze Perez.