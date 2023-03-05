Match ends, Real Betis 0, Real Madrid 0.
Real Madrid are now nine points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after playing out a goalless draw at Real Betis.
Barca's 1-0 win over Valencia earlier on Sunday has put them further in control of the title race.
Madrid had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee because Karim Benzema's free-kick hit team-mate Antonio Rudiger's arm on the way in.
Both goalkeepers were busy, especially in the second half.
Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, 39, made five saves including stops to deny Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.
Madrid's Thibaut Courtois made himself big to deny Juan Miranda in the second half and also stopped from Leicester loanee Ayoze Perez.
Line-ups
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bravo
- 23SabalyBooked at 51mins
- 16Pezzella
- 19Ramos Marchi
- 33MirandaSubstituted forda Silva Santosat 87'minutes
- 5Rodríguez
- 14William CarvalhoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGuardadoat 80'minutes
- 24RuibalSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 87'minutes
- 28Sánchez Rodríguez
- 21PérezSubstituted forRosa da Silvaat 71'minutes
- 9IglesiasBooked at 51minsSubstituted forDa Silvaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Montoya
- 3González
- 4Akouokou
- 6Ruiz
- 7Juanmi
- 11Rosa da Silva
- 12Da Silva
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 18Guardado
- 20da Silva Santos
- 25Martín Fernández
Real Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forCarvajalat 59'minutes
- 3MilitãoBooked at 59mins
- 22Rüdiger
- 12CamavingaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forNachoat 63'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 18TchouaméniSubstituted forCeballosat 64'minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forRodríguezat 87'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 84mins
- 21RodrygoBooked at 59mins
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 19Ceballos
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- 30Cañizares
- 39Rodríguez
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
- Attendance:
- 52,212
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 0, Real Madrid 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luiz Henrique (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Youssouf Sabaly.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Post update
Foul by Álvaro Rodríguez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Rodríguez replaces Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Aitor Ruibal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Abner replaces Juan Miranda.
Booking
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Luiz Henrique (Real Betis).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Andrés Guardado replaces William Carvalho.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nacho (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Claudio Bravo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.