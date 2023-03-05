Arsenal won their sixth Women's League Cup title - extending the record

Arsenal, once serial winners in the women's game, have been made to wait to taste success again - but they rolled back the years on Sunday with their victory over Chelsea bringing back memories of those trophy-laden campaigns.

Jonas Eidevall's side were deserved winners in the Continental League Cup final at Selhurst Park, showing desire, passion and plenty of quality to come from behind and win 3-1.

"It has been like watching the Arsenal of old," said ex-England midfielder Fara Williams as Arsenal added a sixth League Cup title to their trophy cabinet.

It had been four years since the Gunners last lifted a trophy and they had to overcome a Chelsea side who have caused them so much misery in recent encounters.

It was five meetings without a win against Chelsea heading into the final - their latest coming in the FA Cup last weekend - but despite going behind within two minutes, Arsenal showed the type of resilience and fight which underpinned their previous successes years ago.

"When you look at the last decade, Arsenal have not been the leading club in women's football but historically it has been," said manager Jonas Eidevall.

"There is of course ambition in the club to go back to that position. With that being said, we know it's difficult - but that's the ambition.

"This can fill us with belief as we can see it can result in a trophy with the way we work."

'It feels better when you can give back'

Kim Little (left) and Jen Beattie (right) were both part of Arsenal's trophy winning sides more than a decade ago

Arsenal outwitted and outplayed Chelsea from the moment striker Stina Blackstenius coolly slotted in the crucial equaliser after 16 minutes to cancel out Sam Kerr's opener.

They pressed with intensity, created various goalscoring opportunities and forced Chelsea into tactical changes - none of which paid off.

Captain Kim Little ran the show in midfield, deservedly getting a goal and picking up the player-of-the-match award.

It was fitting that she would be the one to lift the trophy, having made her debut for the club in 2008 and played a role in Arsenal's glory years, including four of their previous five League Cup titles.

"When you thought she couldn't get any better, she puts on that performance," said Eidevall.

"I thought she was phenomenal. She played close to a perfect match. It is a trait of a great player to be able to have a performance like that when it matters the most."

Williams added: "It's nice to see what it means to these players. It has been a long time for Arsenal and winners want to lift silverware.

"It looked like Arsenal wanted it more. They had more fire in their belly. Arsenal's players had an attitude out there and Kim Little in particular stood up."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright visited the dressing room after the match to celebrate with players

Constant reminders of Arsenal's poor record against Chelsea - and the Blues' dominance in domestic cup finals of late - underpinned the build-up to Sunday's final.

Ending that run in a match of such significance felt a significant breakthrough for the Gunners. Victory prompted an outpouring of emotion at full-time. Players ran over to supporters to celebrate, and club legend Ian Wright later congratulated the team in the dressing room. Eidevall praised the "connection" within the club.

"For me it was nice to see the happiness from the staff, the players and to see a club legend like Ian Wright come down to the dressing room, to share that moment with him," he added.

"It shows that connection we have and I'm really happy we could share that moment again. I am lost for words talking about our fans and the atmosphere they provide. I think it's special.

"I can't take that for granted. It's special people who support our club so it feels even better when you can give that back."

'There was complacency - they wanted it more'

Sam Kerr scored in under two minutes to give Chelsea the lead before Arsenal came back to win 3-1

After beating Arsenal 2-0 seven days ago, Emma Hayes was understandably frustrated by her side's performance as they were second-best throughout.

"Arsenal showed hunger in everything they did and really went after it," said former Gunners defender Anita Asante.

"They have gone toe-to-toe, if not dominated, with a Chelsea side who have dominated this competition for so many years."

It was a second successive loss in the League Cup final for Chelsea, who were beaten by Manchester City in 2022, and Hayes said it was down to "complacency".

"The difference was a team that has won a lot and a team that hasn't. They won the duels and they were at a better intensity than us. The best team won, there's no doubt," she added.

"I'm disappointed with us - you can't concede three goals against a team that haven't won a lot, which they haven't domestically. But they wanted it more.

"You have to win your battles and we didn't do that. When you don't do those things sometimes you need a reality check.

"There was complacency - we won a lot and they haven't and they wanted it more than us. Simple as."