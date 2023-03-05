Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Erik ten Hag led Manchester United to the Carabao Cup trophy last weekend

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his side "lost their heads" in the 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday.

The defeat was United's joint heaviest in a competitive game while it was Liverpool's biggest-ever win against their rivals.

Ten Hag's side were 1-0 down at the break before letting in six goals in the second half at Anfield.

"Second half it was not us. It was not our standards. We didn't play as a team," said Ten Hag.

Asked if he was angry with his side's second-half display, he added: "Yes definitely, and surprised because I have seen the last weeks and months a team that is resilient and determined with a winning attitude.

"We didn't stick to the plan, we lose our heads. We didn't do our jobs."

