There are three rearranged Scottish Premiership fixtures on Wednesday.

Here are the names and games to look out for.

Game of the night - Livingston v Dundee United

The first v third encounter at Celtic Park? No. The second v fourth clash in Edinburgh? No. Dundee United's trip to Livingston has more intrigue and not just because any notion of a title 'race' ended some months ago.

Livingston are on a run of four straight defeats in all competitions while Dundee United's losing sequence extended to seven games with a 3-1 reverse in Jim Goodwin's first match in charge against former club Aberdeen on Saturday.

For either of these teams to realise their ambitions for the season, a return to winning ways is a must.

Livi have dropped out of the top six but are within touching distance of the teams above them. Bottom team United are still four points adrift of Ross County and Kilmarnock.

The Lions have already beaten the Tangerines this season but United subsequently knocked Livi out of the League Cup. Both were away wins so will the trend be bucked on Wednesday?

Manager in the spotlight - Robbie Neilson (Hearts)

Only two managers in the Premiership have avoided defeat by Celtic this season, St Mirren's Stephen Robinson with a win and Rangers' Michael Beale with a draw.

Hearts' Robbie Neilson came closer than the rest when his side lost 4-3 to Celtic at Tynecastle in October. Lawrence Shankland scored a hat-trick that day as the hosts fell short.

Facing Celtic in Glasgow is an entirely different proposition, with Ange Postecoglou's side having won all their home league games so far this season.

However, regardless of the result, Neilson has the opportunity to build the experience into Saturday's Scottish Cup meeting of the sides in Edinburgh.

Player to watch - Elie Youan (Hibernian)

With five goals in five games, Elie Youan has re-ignited Hibs' season and their push for a European place.

Youan's pace, power and improved finishing have been just the tonic for head coach Lee Johnson.

With Kevin Nisbet fit again, the Frenchman faces renewed competition for a starting spot.

Rangers are Wednesday's visitors and the season's previous two meetings have been goal laden affairs, a 2-2 draw at Easter Road followed by a 3-2 win for Rangers in Glasgow.

Can Youan fire Hibs to their first league win over Rangers in five years?