Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

There's one more round of Scottish Premiership matches to go before the international break and all six games are on Saturday.

By the time the league returns, spring will have sprung with the vernal equinox. Let's just wait and see if the weather follows suit.

Check out the latest team news and stats and pick your starting XI.

All games kick off at 15:00 GMT, except where stated.

Motherwell v Rangers (12:30)

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has some unnamed concerns, but defender Shane Blaney and striker Mikael Mandron are pushing towards full fitness.

Winger Joe Efford remains a few weeks away from a return, while midfielder Josh Morris remains out and Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are long-term absentees.

Rangers' Nicolas Raskin hopes to recover from a quad issue, while fellow midfielder Malik Tillman has returned to training after a knock and is available.

But Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis and Filip Helander remain out.

Did you know? Motherwell last beat Rangers in a regular season league fixture in 2002 and the Ibrox side have scored at least once in each of their past 16 league visits to Fir Park.

Did you know? Motherwell last beat Rangers in a regular season league fixture in 2002 and the Ibrox side have scored at least once in each of their past 16 league visits to Fir Park.



















Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian



















Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian

Aberdeen have midfielder Connor Barron and goalkeeper Kelle Roos back in contention, but winger Callum Roberts has suffered a setback in his attempts to overcome hamstring problems.

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson is optimistic that strikers Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Humphrys, defender Alex Cochrane and midfielder Robert Snodgrass will be available after recent injury issues.

Midfielder Peter Haring is closing in on a return following concussion, but forward Yutaro Oda remains on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime, Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon.

Did you know? Aberdeen have won each of their past six home league matches against Hearts, who are looking to pick up back-to-back Premiership wins over the Dons for the first time since 2016.

Did you know? Aberdeen have won each of their past six home league matches against Hearts, who are looking to pick up back-to-back Premiership wins over the Dons for the first time since 2016.



















Celtic v Hibernian

Japan forward Daizen Maeda returns from a knock for Celtic, while left-back Greg Taylor and centre-half Carl Starfelt are both available for selection.

But midfielders Aaron Mooy and Tomoki Iwata will both miss out because of minor injuries and winger James Forrest remains out with a muscle injury.

Hibernian could welcome back midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes.

But midfielders Joe Newell and Kyle Magennis remain out along with long-term absentees Martin Boyle, Aiden McGeady and Rocky Bushiri.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in 16 meetings with Hibernian in all competitions and Hibs are winless in 16 league visits to Celtic Park.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in 16 meetings with Hibernian in all competitions and Hibs are winless in 16 league visits to Celtic Park.



















Dundee United v St Mirren



















Dundee United v St Mirren

Dundee United are set to have Peter Pawlett back on the bench following a hamstring injury, but fellow wide man Glenn Middleton and midfielder Dylan Levitt miss out.

Caolan Boyd-Munce, the midfielder signed after his January release by Middlesbrough, could be added to St Mirren's squad should he receive international clearance.

But Declan Gallagher is not quite ready to return from a knock, fellow centre-back Charles Dunne is suspended after being sent off against Celtic last time out and loan striker Tony Watt cannot feature against his parent club.

Did you know? Dundee United have lost three of their past four Premiership games against St Mirren, who have won each of their past three league games at Tannadice.

Did you know? Dundee United have lost three of their past four Premiership games against St Mirren, who have won each of their past three league games at Tannadice.



















Kilmarnock v St Johnstone



















Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

Kilmarnock will be without midfielder Liam Polworth on Saturday after the midfielder picked up an injury in last Friday's Scottish Cup defeat in Inverness.

Midfielder Brad Lyons and centre-half Jack Sanders are back in contention, but left-back Ben Chrisene and forward Innes Cameron remain out.

St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan is back from a groin injury and fellow defender Andy Considine could also return.

But Nicky Clark is a doubt as he aims to make a return and fellow striker Chris Kane has suffered an injury setback and is set to remain out.

Dan Phillips completes a two-match ban, while fellow midfielder Charlie Gilmour and full-back Callum Booth are closing in on fitness.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost five of their past six league meetings with St Johnstone, who are winless in their past 10 away league games against promoted sides.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost five of their past six league meetings with St Johnstone, who are winless in their past 10 away league games against promoted sides.



















Livingston v Ross County



















Livingston v Ross County

Livingston midfielder Sean Kelly is touch and go after missing out last time against Dundee United, while defender Jack Fitzwater is serving the second of a two-game ban.

Ayo Obileye and Tom Parkes remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries.

Ross County are without suspended defender Jack Baldwin and winger Owura Edwards.

Midfielder Jordan Tillson remains out alongside long-term absentees Ben Purrington and Ben Paton.

Did you know? Livingston have only lost one of their past eight league games against Ross County, the Staggies' first-ever away win over Livi in the Premiership coming in October.

Did you know? Livingston have only lost one of their past eight league games against Ross County, the Staggies' first-ever away win over Livi in the Premiership coming in October.



















