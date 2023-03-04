Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he already has signings identified for this summer and has laid down the gauntlet to seven fringe players. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale has admitted he expects striker Alfredo Morelos and winger Ryan Kent to have options in the summer as their Ibrox contracts expire. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Michael Beale has insisted that "it doesn't have to make sense to anyone" as to how Rangers deal with players out of contract this summer. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

New York City midfielder James Sands says ending his loan spell with Rangers came after a heart-to-heart with manager Michael Beale. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has revealed he was interviewed for the Aberdeen manager's job in 2021 but withdrew from the process because he struggled with the formalities so much that he "felt sick" beforehand. (Mail On Sunday) external-link

Dominic Hyam's form with Blackburn Rovers has the 27-year-old defender dreaming of a Scotland debut. (The Sunday Times) external-link

Ianis Hagi has been left out of the Romania squad for their forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers despite the midfielder's return to fitness with Rangers. (Sunday Mail) external-link