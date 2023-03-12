Close menu
Scottish Cup - Quarter-finals
RangersRangers3Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Rangers 3-0 Raith Rovers: Scottish Cup holders ease to semis

Rangers' breakthrough came through the head of Connor Goldson
Scottish Cup holders Rangers eased past Raith Rovers at Ibrox to progress to the competition's semi-finals.

Connor Goldson's goal on the brink of half-time was well-deserved, before Ryan Nolan's unfortunate own-goal and Scott Arfield's injury-time strike.

Michael Beale's side dominated proceedings and never looked like losing to their Championship opposition.

Rangers now join Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Celtic in the final four.

The draw for the semi-finals follows Falkirk v Ayr United on Monday, live on BBC Scotland.

Incredibly, Raith Rovers almost opened the scoring in spectacular circumstances when Isma Goncalves tried to lob Allan McGregor from the half-way line - but it bounced just wide.

That was about all the visitors were able to conjure up. Rangers soon went about surrounding the Rovers box, but they struggled to break into the area cleanly in open play.

Instead, they relied on whipping inviting crosses towards Fashion Sakala and Antonio Colak. They found no joy until Goldson joined the attack from a corner, and his emphatic back-post header eased any Ibrox nerves just before the break.

James Tavernier almost caught out Jamie MacDonald in the first half with a cross to the front post. He went closer in the second, collecting a half-cleared corner and smashing a half-volley off a post.

Rangers' second goal was an even better finish. Unfortunately, it came from a Rovers player. A nothing cross came low into the box and Nolan somehow sliced his clearance high over MacDonald and in.

The hosts pushed for a third, with Todd Cantwell trying from distance and MacDonald producing a smart stop to deny sub Arfield.

The keeper couldn't stop the third goal, though, with Arfield finishing from close range following a nice attacking move.

Rudimentary in the end for Rangers.

Player of the match - Borna Barisic (Rangers)

Borna Barisic
Sometimes lamented but when allowed time and space, Barisic can deliver inviting crosses over and over

Straightforward for Rangers, if lacking in spark - analysis

Whether looking at the game statistically or just with the naked eye, it was clear that Rangers dominated and deserved to win.

The only worry Beale and some fans would have is their lack of a clinical touch up top - a surprise given the clinic they put on against Hibs through the week.

They don't lack creativity, but there was little cutting edge to their game and Beale will be keen to change that.

Colak was sloppy, and with Alfredo Morelos perhaps on his way out, a new striker might be top of the summer wish list.

What's next?

Rangers travel to Motherwell in league action next Saturday (12:30 GMT), while Raith host Cove Rangers in the Championship (15:00) the same day.

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6GoldsonSubstituted forSouttarat 66'minutes
  • 26Davies
  • 31BarisicSubstituted forYilmazat 66'minutes
  • 4LundstramBooked at 75mins
  • 43Raskin
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forArfieldat 66'minutes
  • 13CantwellBooked at 90mins
  • 14KentSubstituted forHagiat 78'minutes
  • 9ColakSubstituted forMorelosat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 7Hagi
  • 8Jack
  • 16Souttar
  • 18Kamara
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Wright
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 30MassonSubstituted forYoungat 81'minutes
  • 12Lang
  • 5Nolan
  • 3Dick
  • 7ConnollyBooked at 41mins
  • 6SpencerBooked at 69mins
  • 16Stanton
  • 11McBrideSubstituted forVaughanat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23Easton
  • 77Esmael GonçalvesSubstituted forRossat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Vaughan
  • 17Thomson
  • 19Mahady
  • 22Ross
  • 29Young
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
41,168

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home24
Away3
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home18
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 3, Raith Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 3, Raith Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tom Lang.

  6. Booking

    Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Booking

    Todd Cantwell (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Todd Cantwell (Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 3, Raith Rovers 0. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.

  11. Post update

    John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Greig Young replaces Adam Masson.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Todd Cantwell (Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Antonio-Mirko Colak.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Ianis Hagi replaces Ryan Kent.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Todd Cantwell (Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Player of the match

MacDonaldJamie MacDonald

with an average of 7.32

Rangers

  1. Squad number13Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    6.22

  2. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    5.85

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.84

  4. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    5.73

  5. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    5.65

  6. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.57

  7. Squad number43Player nameRaskin
    Average rating

    5.51

  8. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.48

  9. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    5.30

  10. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    5.26

  11. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    5.23

  12. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.19

  13. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    4.83

  14. Squad number3Player nameYilmaz
    Average rating

    4.79

  15. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.53

  16. Squad number16Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    4.44

Raith Rovers

  1. Squad number1Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    7.32

  2. Squad number12Player nameLang
    Average rating

    7.22

  3. Squad number5Player nameNolan
    Average rating

    7.11

  4. Squad number16Player nameStanton
    Average rating

    7.08

  5. Squad number23Player nameEaston
    Average rating

    6.92

  6. Squad number7Player nameConnolly
    Average rating

    6.87

  7. Squad number3Player nameDick
    Average rating

    6.82

  8. Squad number6Player nameSpencer
    Average rating

    6.82

  9. Squad number11Player nameMcBride
    Average rating

    6.80

  10. Squad number10Player nameVaughan
    Average rating

    6.80

  11. Squad number22Player nameRoss
    Average rating

    6.80

  12. Squad number30Player nameMasson
    Average rating

    6.78

  13. Squad number77Player nameEsmael Gonçalves
    Average rating

    6.69

  14. Squad number29Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    6.37

