Rangers' breakthrough came through the head of Connor Goldson

Scottish Cup holders Rangers eased past Raith Rovers at Ibrox to progress to the competition's semi-finals.

Connor Goldson's goal on the brink of half-time was well-deserved, before Ryan Nolan's unfortunate own-goal and Scott Arfield's injury-time strike.

Michael Beale's side dominated proceedings and never looked like losing to their Championship opposition.

Rangers now join Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Celtic in the final four.

The draw for the semi-finals follows Falkirk v Ayr United on Monday, live on BBC Scotland.

Incredibly, Raith Rovers almost opened the scoring in spectacular circumstances when Isma Goncalves tried to lob Allan McGregor from the half-way line - but it bounced just wide.

That was about all the visitors were able to conjure up. Rangers soon went about surrounding the Rovers box, but they struggled to break into the area cleanly in open play.

Instead, they relied on whipping inviting crosses towards Fashion Sakala and Antonio Colak. They found no joy until Goldson joined the attack from a corner, and his emphatic back-post header eased any Ibrox nerves just before the break.

James Tavernier almost caught out Jamie MacDonald in the first half with a cross to the front post. He went closer in the second, collecting a half-cleared corner and smashing a half-volley off a post.

Rangers' second goal was an even better finish. Unfortunately, it came from a Rovers player. A nothing cross came low into the box and Nolan somehow sliced his clearance high over MacDonald and in.

The hosts pushed for a third, with Todd Cantwell trying from distance and MacDonald producing a smart stop to deny sub Arfield.

The keeper couldn't stop the third goal, though, with Arfield finishing from close range following a nice attacking move.

Rudimentary in the end for Rangers.

Player of the match - Borna Barisic (Rangers)

Sometimes lamented but when allowed time and space, Barisic can deliver inviting crosses over and over

Straightforward for Rangers, if lacking in spark - analysis

Whether looking at the game statistically or just with the naked eye, it was clear that Rangers dominated and deserved to win.

The only worry Beale and some fans would have is their lack of a clinical touch up top - a surprise given the clinic they put on against Hibs through the week.

They don't lack creativity, but there was little cutting edge to their game and Beale will be keen to change that.

Colak was sloppy, and with Alfredo Morelos perhaps on his way out, a new striker might be top of the summer wish list.

What's next?

Rangers travel to Motherwell in league action next Saturday (12:30 GMT), while Raith host Cove Rangers in the Championship (15:00) the same day.

Match Stats

