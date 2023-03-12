Match ends, Fulham 0, Arsenal 3.
Arsenal restored their five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League in outstanding fashion with a ruthless victory at Fulham.
Mikel Arteta's side responded to Manchester City's narrow victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday night by wrapping up this win by half-time as they opened up a 3-0 lead with a devastating attacking display.
Gabriel Martinelli had already had a goal narrowly ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), before defender Gabriel headed in Leandro Trossard's corner after 21 minutes - the first of a trio of assists for the Belgian.
Trossard then crossed for Martinelli to beat the static Antonee Robinson to head home at the far post five minutes later, before providing the delivery for captain Martin Odegaard's cool finish in first-half stoppage time.
Fulham mounted a belated threat after the break as visiting keeper Aaron Ramsdale denied Bobby de Cordova-Reid, while Tosin Adarabioyo headed against the woodwork.
Arsenal, however, were always in control and Arteta was able to re-introduce influential striker Gabriel Jesus for the first time since he required knee surgery after being injured playing for Brazil against Cameroon at the World Cup for a 13-minute cameo.
Trossard stands out as Gunners pass another test
This had all the hallmarks of a hazardous fixture for Arsenal given Fulham's impressive campaign and the pressure on after Manchester City reduced their lead to two points.
But, once again, the steel, character and skill that has characterised their season was on show.
The £21m capture of Trossard from Brighton in January looks increasingly shrewd by the week and he ran riot down Fulham's right flank, taking on the role of creator-in-chief before being substituted to a standing ovation in the closing stages.
Arsenal have been presented with examinations of different types on a regular basis in this impressive attempt to win a first title since 2004 - and they passed this one with flying colours.
The Gunners dug deep to come from two goals down to beat Bournemouth in the 97th minute in last weekend's game at Emirates Stadium, while here they stamped their authority all over a lacklustre Fulham from the first whistle.
Manchester City had asked the question by winning at Selhurst Park. Arsenal provided the answer at Craven Cottage with their fifth successive Premier League win.
More to follow.
Fulham
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameLenoAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number2Player nameTeteAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number4Player nameTosinAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number13Player nameReamAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number28Player nameLukicAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number18Player nameAndreas PereiraAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number11Player nameSolomonAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number9Player nameMitrovicAverage rating
4.82
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameWilsonAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number21Player nameJamesAverage rating
4.83
Arsenal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number12Player nameSalibaAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
8.01
- Squad number35Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
8.44
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number19Player nameTrossardAverage rating
8.34
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
8.28
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
8.46
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number21Player nameFábio VieiraAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number24Player nameNelsonAverage rating
7.60
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 2Tete
- 4Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6Reed
- 28Lukic
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 18PereiraSubstituted forWilsonat 76'minutes
- 11SolomonSubstituted forJamesat 76'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 8Wilson
- 21James
- 30Alves Morais
- 31Diop
- 35Francois
- 38Harris
- 40Wickens
- 42Robinson
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 80'minutes
- 12Saliba
- 6Gabriel
- 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 72'minutes
- 8ØdegaardBooked at 74mins
- 5Partey
- 34Xhaka
- 7SakaSubstituted forNelsonat 72'minutes
- 19TrossardSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 77'minutes
- 11MartinelliSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 10Smith Rowe
- 16Holding
- 18Tomiyasu
- 20Jorginho
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 24Nelson
- 30Turner
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Arsenal 3.
Post update
Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.
Post update
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).
Post update
Dan James (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Vieira.
Post update
Offside, Fulham. Tim Ream tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).
Post update
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Ben White.
Post update
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
