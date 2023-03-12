Close menu
Premier League
FulhamFulham0ArsenalArsenal3

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal: Gunners restore five-point lead at top of table with convincing win

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli (left) scores Arsenal's second goal against Fulham
Gabriel Martinelli heads home Arsenal's second goal at Fulham

Arsenal restored their five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League in outstanding fashion with a ruthless victory at Fulham.

Mikel Arteta's side responded to Manchester City's narrow victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday night by wrapping up this win by half-time as they opened up a 3-0 lead with a devastating attacking display.

Gabriel Martinelli had already had a goal narrowly ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), before defender Gabriel headed in Leandro Trossard's corner after 21 minutes - the first of a trio of assists for the Belgian.

Trossard then crossed for Martinelli to beat the static Antonee Robinson to head home at the far post five minutes later, before providing the delivery for captain Martin Odegaard's cool finish in first-half stoppage time.

Fulham mounted a belated threat after the break as visiting keeper Aaron Ramsdale denied Bobby de Cordova-Reid, while Tosin Adarabioyo headed against the woodwork.

Arsenal, however, were always in control and Arteta was able to re-introduce influential striker Gabriel Jesus for the first time since he required knee surgery after being injured playing for Brazil against Cameroon at the World Cup for a 13-minute cameo.

Trossard stands out as Gunners pass another test

This had all the hallmarks of a hazardous fixture for Arsenal given Fulham's impressive campaign and the pressure on after Manchester City reduced their lead to two points.

But, once again, the steel, character and skill that has characterised their season was on show.

The £21m capture of Trossard from Brighton in January looks increasingly shrewd by the week and he ran riot down Fulham's right flank, taking on the role of creator-in-chief before being substituted to a standing ovation in the closing stages.

Arsenal have been presented with examinations of different types on a regular basis in this impressive attempt to win a first title since 2004 - and they passed this one with flying colours.

The Gunners dug deep to come from two goals down to beat Bournemouth in the 97th minute in last weekend's game at Emirates Stadium, while here they stamped their authority all over a lacklustre Fulham from the first whistle.

Manchester City had asked the question by winning at Selhurst Park. Arsenal provided the answer at Craven Cottage with their fifth successive Premier League win.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Fulham

Starting XI

  1. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    5.32

  2. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    4.69

  3. Squad number4Player nameTosin
    Average rating

    4.59

  4. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    4.62

  5. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    4.20

  6. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    4.42

  7. Squad number28Player nameLukic
    Average rating

    4.41

  8. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    4.53

  9. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    4.72

  10. Squad number11Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    4.73

  11. Squad number9Player nameMitrovic
    Average rating

    4.82

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    4.56

  2. Squad number21Player nameJames
    Average rating

    4.83

Arsenal

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.61

  2. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.74

  3. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    8.04

  4. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    8.01

  5. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    7.80

  6. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    8.44

  7. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    8.04

  8. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    7.87

  9. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    8.02

  10. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    8.34

  11. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    8.28

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    8.46

  2. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    7.58

  3. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.50

  4. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    7.54

  5. Squad number24Player nameNelson
    Average rating

    7.60

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2Tete
  • 4Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6Reed
  • 28Lukic
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 18PereiraSubstituted forWilsonat 76'minutes
  • 11SolomonSubstituted forJamesat 76'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 8Wilson
  • 21James
  • 30Alves Morais
  • 31Diop
  • 35Francois
  • 38Harris
  • 40Wickens
  • 42Robinson

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 80'minutes
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 72'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardBooked at 74mins
  • 5Partey
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7SakaSubstituted forNelsonat 72'minutes
  • 19TrossardSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 77'minutes
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 20Jorginho
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 24Nelson
  • 30Turner
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 0, Arsenal 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Arsenal 3.

  3. Post update

    Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).

  8. Post update

    Dan James (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Bernd Leno.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Vieira.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Fulham. Tim Ream tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

  17. Post update

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Ben White.

  20. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal27213362253766
2Man City27194467254261
3Man Utd2615564135650
4Tottenham27153949371248
5Liverpool26126847291842
6Newcastle241011335171841
7Brighton24116745311439
8Fulham27116103837139
9Brentford2591154033738
10Chelsea2610792726137
11Aston Villa26105113239-735
12Crystal Palace2669112133-1227
13Wolves2676131935-1627
14Nottm Forest2668122147-2626
15Everton2767142038-1825
16Leicester2673163746-924
17West Ham2666142434-1024
18Bournemouth2666142551-2624
19Leeds2658133142-1123
20Southampton2664162041-2122
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport