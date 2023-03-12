Match ends, Manchester United 0, Southampton 0.
Southampton remain bottom of the Premier League after they could only pick up a point against a Manchester United side reduced to 10 men for nearly an hour of a thrilling contest Old Trafford.
Casemiro's second red card of the season gave the visitors a numerical advantage but they were unable to capitalise on it despite going close on a number of occasions.
Even before Casemiro's early exit for a dangerous tackle on Carlos Alcaraz, David de Gea needed to make a brilliant reaction save to turn away Theo Walcott's close-range header.
De Gea then produced a one-handed save after the break when Walcott found himself running clear of the home defence, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka cleared off the line when Scott McTominay turned a Kyle Walker-Peters cross towards his own goal. In addition, James Ward-Prowse's free-kick skimmed of the top of the bar and Walker-Peters also hit a post with an angled drive for the visitors.
United had some dangerous moments themselves, with captain Bruno Fernandes' goalbound effort tipped on to the inside of a post by Gavin Bazunu.
The result consolidates United's top-four position, while Southampton are effectively three points from safety given their goal difference, with 12 games of the campaign remaining.
More to follow.
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number6Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
4.84
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number28Player namePellistriAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number49Player nameGarnachoAverage rating
5.07
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameBazunuAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number37Player nameBella-KotchapAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number45Player nameLaviaAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number32Player nameWalcottAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number26Player nameAlcarazAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number20Player nameSulemanaAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
6.56
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number12Player nameOnuachuAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number18Player nameMaraAverage rating
6.50
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 19Varane
- 6Li MartínezBooked at 10minsSubstituted forMaguireat 90'minutes
- 23ShawBooked at 90mins
- 18CasemiroBooked at 34mins
- 21AntonySubstituted forPellistriat 74'minutes
- 25SanchoSubstituted forGarnachoat 73'minutesSubstituted forFredat 90+1'minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 10Rashford
- 27WeghorstSubstituted forMcTominayat 44'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Maguire
- 12Malacia
- 17Fred
- 20Dalot
- 22Heaton
- 28Pellistri
- 39McTominay
- 49Garnacho
- 73Mainoo
Southampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Bazunu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 35Bednarek
- 37Bella-Kotchap
- 15Perraud
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 45Lavia
- 32WalcottSubstituted forOnuachuat 85'minutes
- 26AlcarazSubstituted forS Armstrongat 55'minutes
- 20SulemanaSubstituted forA Armstrongat 76'minutes
- 10AdamsSubstituted forMaraat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McCarthy
- 6Caleta-Car
- 9A Armstrong
- 12Onuachu
- 17S Armstrong
- 18Mara
- 22Salisu
- 24Elyounoussi
- 27Diallo
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 73,439
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Southampton 0.
Booking
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sékou Mara (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton).
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Facundo Pellistri.
Post update
Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
Post update
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Alejandro Garnacho because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Harry Maguire replaces Lisandro Martínez.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Southampton).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Paul Onuachu replaces Theo Walcott.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Sékou Mara replaces Che Adams.
