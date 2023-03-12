Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United0SouthamptonSouthampton0

Man Utd 0-0 Southampton: Saints earn draw against 10-man Man Utd

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Casemiro
Casemiro has picked up two red cards for Manchester United this season

Southampton remain bottom of the Premier League after they could only pick up a point against a Manchester United side reduced to 10 men for nearly an hour of a thrilling contest Old Trafford.

Casemiro's second red card of the season gave the visitors a numerical advantage but they were unable to capitalise on it despite going close on a number of occasions.

Even before Casemiro's early exit for a dangerous tackle on Carlos Alcaraz, David de Gea needed to make a brilliant reaction save to turn away Theo Walcott's close-range header.

De Gea then produced a one-handed save after the break when Walcott found himself running clear of the home defence, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka cleared off the line when Scott McTominay turned a Kyle Walker-Peters cross towards his own goal. In addition, James Ward-Prowse's free-kick skimmed of the top of the bar and Walker-Peters also hit a post with an angled drive for the visitors.

United had some dangerous moments themselves, with captain Bruno Fernandes' goalbound effort tipped on to the inside of a post by Gavin Bazunu.

The result consolidates United's top-four position, while Southampton are effectively three points from safety given their goal difference, with 12 games of the campaign remaining.

More to follow.

Manchester United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.44

  2. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    5.13

  3. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    5.16

  4. Squad number6Player nameLi Martínez
    Average rating

    5.21

  5. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    5.08

  6. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    4.44

  7. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    4.58

  8. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    4.87

  9. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    4.56

  10. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    5.52

  11. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    4.84

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    4.60

  2. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    4.43

  3. Squad number28Player namePellistri
    Average rating

    4.90

  4. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    4.98

  5. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    5.07

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameBazunu
    Average rating

    7.09

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.98

  3. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    6.78

  4. Squad number37Player nameBella-Kotchap
    Average rating

    6.79

  5. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    6.81

  6. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    7.14

  7. Squad number45Player nameLavia
    Average rating

    6.96

  8. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    6.80

  9. Squad number26Player nameAlcaraz
    Average rating

    6.81

  10. Squad number20Player nameSulemana
    Average rating

    6.82

  11. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    6.56

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.44

  2. Squad number12Player nameOnuachu
    Average rating

    6.58

  3. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    7.94

  4. Squad number18Player nameMara
    Average rating

    6.50

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19Varane
  • 6Li MartínezBooked at 10minsSubstituted forMaguireat 90'minutes
  • 23ShawBooked at 90mins
  • 18CasemiroBooked at 34mins
  • 21AntonySubstituted forPellistriat 74'minutes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forGarnachoat 73'minutesSubstituted forFredat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 10Rashford
  • 27WeghorstSubstituted forMcTominayat 44'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 20Dalot
  • 22Heaton
  • 28Pellistri
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho
  • 73Mainoo

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35Bednarek
  • 37Bella-Kotchap
  • 15Perraud
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 45Lavia
  • 32WalcottSubstituted forOnuachuat 85'minutes
  • 26AlcarazSubstituted forS Armstrongat 55'minutes
  • 20SulemanaSubstituted forA Armstrongat 76'minutes
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forMaraat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 12Onuachu
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 18Mara
  • 22Salisu
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 27Diallo
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
73,439

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 0, Southampton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Southampton 0.

  3. Booking

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Sékou Mara (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Facundo Pellistri.

  9. Post update

    Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

  10. Post update

    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Alejandro Garnacho because of an injury.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Harry Maguire replaces Lisandro Martínez.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match (Southampton).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Paul Onuachu replaces Theo Walcott.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Sékou Mara replaces Che Adams.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal27213362253766
2Man City27194467254261
3Man Utd2615564135650
4Tottenham27153949371248
5Liverpool26126847291842
6Newcastle241011335171841
7Brighton24116745311439
8Fulham27116103837139
9Brentford2591154033738
10Chelsea2610792726137
11Aston Villa26105113239-735
12Crystal Palace2669112133-1227
13Wolves2676131935-1627
14Nottm Forest2668122147-2626
15Everton2767142038-1825
16Leicester2673163746-924
17West Ham2666142434-1024
18Bournemouth2666142551-2624
19Leeds2658133142-1123
20Southampton2664162041-2122
View full Premier League table

