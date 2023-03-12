Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Casemiro has picked up two red cards for Manchester United this season

Southampton remain bottom of the Premier League after they could only pick up a point against a Manchester United side reduced to 10 men for nearly an hour of a thrilling contest Old Trafford.

Casemiro's second red card of the season gave the visitors a numerical advantage but they were unable to capitalise on it despite going close on a number of occasions.

Even before Casemiro's early exit for a dangerous tackle on Carlos Alcaraz, David de Gea needed to make a brilliant reaction save to turn away Theo Walcott's close-range header.

De Gea then produced a one-handed save after the break when Walcott found himself running clear of the home defence, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka cleared off the line when Scott McTominay turned a Kyle Walker-Peters cross towards his own goal. In addition, James Ward-Prowse's free-kick skimmed of the top of the bar and Walker-Peters also hit a post with an angled drive for the visitors.

United had some dangerous moments themselves, with captain Bruno Fernandes' goalbound effort tipped on to the inside of a post by Gavin Bazunu.

The result consolidates United's top-four position, while Southampton are effectively three points from safety given their goal difference, with 12 games of the campaign remaining.

27 Diallo Referee: Anthony Taylor Attendance: 73,439 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 0, Southampton 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Southampton 0. Booking Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Sékou Mara (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United). Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton). Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Facundo Pellistri. Post update Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton). Post update Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Alejandro Garnacho because of an injury. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Harry Maguire replaces Lisandro Martínez. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match (Southampton). Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Paul Onuachu replaces Theo Walcott. Post update Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United). Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Sékou Mara replaces Che Adams. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward