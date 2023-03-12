Arsenal Women v Reading Women

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Lotte Wubben-Moy.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 16Maritz
- 13Wälti
- 10Little
- 6Williamson
- 19Foord
- 12Maanum
- 15McCabe
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 14D'Angelo
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 21Pelova
- 22Kühl
- 25Blackstenius
Reading Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 16Mayi Kith
- 5Evans
- 3Mukandi
- 9Eikeland
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 20Moore
- 7Wellings
- 23Rowe
- 12Harries
Substitutes
- 11Wade
- 15Hendrix
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 25Burns
- 28Woodham
- 33Meadows-Tuson
- 51Troelsgaard
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Offside, Arsenal Women. Noëlle Maritz tries a through ball, but Frida Maanum is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caitlin Foord with a cross.
Attempt saved. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Charlie Wellings.
Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emma Mukandi (Reading Women).
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Reading Women 0. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Easther Mayi Kith (Reading Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).
Rafaelle (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.