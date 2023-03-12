Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Brighton v Manchester City: Women Super League

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 16Kullberg
  • 21Morse
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 3Pattinson
  • 10Olme
  • 8Connolly
  • 22Robinson
  • 9Lee
  • 7Sarri
  • 11Terland

Substitutes

  • 2Fox
  • 4Visalli
  • 12Bance
  • 14Park
  • 18Carter
  • 20Williams
  • 25Williams
  • 40Startup

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22MacIver
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 9Kelly
  • 7Coombs
  • 11Hemp
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 3Stokes
  • 8Fowler
  • 10Castellanos
  • 14Morgan
  • 41Blakstad
  • 42Dahou
Referee:
Yoshimi Yamashita

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Julia Olme.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Megan Connolly tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Sandy MacIver.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Julia Olme tries a through ball, but Katie Robinson is caught offside.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.

  8. Post update

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Zoe Morse (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  10. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women).

  14. Post update

    Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Stephanie Houghton tries a through ball, but Lauren Hemp is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Robinson tries a through ball, but Veatriki Sarri is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).

  20. Post update

    Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women15122139122738
2Man Utd Women1511223892935
3Man City Women15112231131835
4Arsenal Women139222982129
5Aston Villa Women147252524123
6Everton Women136161614219
7West Ham Women145181624-816
8Liverpool Women153481426-1213
9Tottenham Women1431101728-1110
10Reading Women1431101630-1410
11Brighton Women132291543-288
12Leicester City Women132011732-256
View full The FA Women's Super League table

