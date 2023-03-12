Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walsh
- 16Kullberg
- 21Morse
- 5Bergsvand
- 3Pattinson
- 10Olme
- 8Connolly
- 22Robinson
- 9Lee
- 7Sarri
- 11Terland
Substitutes
- 2Fox
- 4Visalli
- 12Bance
- 14Park
- 18Carter
- 20Williams
- 25Williams
- 40Startup
Man City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22MacIver
- 4Aleixandri
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 15Ouahabi
- 25Hasegawa
- 12Angeldahl
- 9Kelly
- 7Coombs
- 11Hemp
- 21Shaw
Substitutes
- 1Roebuck
- 2Casparij
- 3Stokes
- 8Fowler
- 10Castellanos
- 14Morgan
- 41Blakstad
- 42Dahou
- Referee:
- Yoshimi Yamashita
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Julia Olme.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Megan Connolly tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Sandy MacIver.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Julia Olme tries a through ball, but Katie Robinson is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.
Post update
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Zoe Morse (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.
Post update
Foul by Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Guro Bergsvand (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City Women. Stephanie Houghton tries a through ball, but Lauren Hemp is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Robinson tries a through ball, but Veatriki Sarri is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Greenwood.
Post update
Hand ball by Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.