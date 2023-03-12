Match ends, Chelsea Women 1, Manchester United Women 0.
Sam Kerr's brilliant first-half strike was enough to give Chelsea a crucial victory over Manchester United and return them to the top of the Women's Super League.
Emma Hayes' injury-hit side started the day a point behind United, albeit with a game in hand, but Kerr's 23rd-minute goal decided a tight game and gave Chelsea a huge win in a thrilling title race.
United dominated possession early on but were given two warnings as Kerr twice tested visiting goalkeeper Mary Earps. However, there was no let off the third time.
Lauren James played a pinpoint ball over the top from the right touchline, Kerr timed her run to perfection, brought the ball down on her chest, then lifted it gloriously over Earps and into the far corner.
Marc Skinner's side had an opportunity to equalise almost immediately when a Chelsea slip allowed Ella Toone space in the box. But the England attacking midfielder seemed torn between going for goal and crossing, and the result was neither one nor the other as the ball sailed wide.
United felt they should have had a penalty in the 33rd minute when Nikita Parris went down under contact from Kadeisha Buchanan, but referee Cheryl Foster waved played on.
Kerr remained Chelsea's main threat in the second half, muscling Maya le Tissier off the ball before side-footing just wide. And while United pushed for a leveller in the closing stages, they failed to create any clear chances and the hosts held on.
Chelsea are now two points clear at the top as they bid for a sixth WSL title.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Berger
- 15Périsset
- 26Buchanan
- 4Bright
- 7Carter
- 8LeupolzBooked at 34mins
- 5Ingle
- 10JamesSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 62'minutes
- 17FlemingSubstituted forErikssonat 75'minutes
- 21CharlesSubstituted forMjeldeat 90+1'minutes
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 16Eriksson
- 18Mjelde
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 27Abdullina
- 28Cankovic
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12LaddSubstituted forGarcíaat 90'minutes
- 10Zelem
- 22ParrisSubstituted forMannionat 82'minutes
- 7TooneSubstituted forWilliamsat 72'minutes
- 11GaltonSubstituted forThomasat 71'minutes
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 5Mannion
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 16Naalsund
- 17García
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
- Attendance:
- 3,277
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Manchester United Women 0.
Post update
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Maren Mjelde replaces Niamh Charles.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Lucía García replaces Hayley Ladd.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Aoife Mannion replaces Nikita Parris.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Ève Périsset tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Magdalena Eriksson replaces Jessie Fleming.
Post update
Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.