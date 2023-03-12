Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr's brilliant first-half strike was enough to give Chelsea a crucial victory over Manchester United and return them to the top of the Women's Super League.

Emma Hayes' injury-hit side started the day a point behind United, albeit with a game in hand, but Kerr's 23rd-minute goal decided a tight game and gave Chelsea a huge win in a thrilling title race.

United dominated possession early on but were given two warnings as Kerr twice tested visiting goalkeeper Mary Earps. However, there was no let off the third time.

Lauren James played a pinpoint ball over the top from the right touchline, Kerr timed her run to perfection, brought the ball down on her chest, then lifted it gloriously over Earps and into the far corner.

Marc Skinner's side had an opportunity to equalise almost immediately when a Chelsea slip allowed Ella Toone space in the box. But the England attacking midfielder seemed torn between going for goal and crossing, and the result was neither one nor the other as the ball sailed wide.

United felt they should have had a penalty in the 33rd minute when Nikita Parris went down under contact from Kadeisha Buchanan, but referee Cheryl Foster waved played on.

Kerr remained Chelsea's main threat in the second half, muscling Maya le Tissier off the ball before side-footing just wide. And while United pushed for a leveller in the closing stages, they failed to create any clear chances and the hosts held on.

Chelsea are now two points clear at the top as they bid for a sixth WSL title.