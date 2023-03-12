Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Sam Kerr sends hosts top of Women's Super League

Sam Kerr's brilliant first-half strike was enough to give Chelsea a crucial victory over Manchester United and return them to the top of the Women's Super League.

Emma Hayes' injury-hit side started the day a point behind United, albeit with a game in hand, but Kerr's 23rd-minute goal decided a tight game and gave Chelsea a huge win in a thrilling title race.

United dominated possession early on but were given two warnings as Kerr twice tested visiting goalkeeper Mary Earps. However, there was no let off the third time.

Lauren James played a pinpoint ball over the top from the right touchline, Kerr timed her run to perfection, brought the ball down on her chest, then lifted it gloriously over Earps and into the far corner.

Marc Skinner's side had an opportunity to equalise almost immediately when a Chelsea slip allowed Ella Toone space in the box. But the England attacking midfielder seemed torn between going for goal and crossing, and the result was neither one nor the other as the ball sailed wide.

United felt they should have had a penalty in the 33rd minute when Nikita Parris went down under contact from Kadeisha Buchanan, but referee Cheryl Foster waved played on.

Kerr remained Chelsea's main threat in the second half, muscling Maya le Tissier off the ball before side-footing just wide. And while United pushed for a leveller in the closing stages, they failed to create any clear chances and the hosts held on.

Chelsea are now two points clear at the top as they bid for a sixth WSL title.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 15Périsset
  • 26Buchanan
  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 8LeupolzBooked at 34mins
  • 5Ingle
  • 10JamesSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 62'minutes
  • 17FlemingSubstituted forErikssonat 75'minutes
  • 21CharlesSubstituted forMjeldeat 90+1'minutes
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 16Eriksson
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12LaddSubstituted forGarcíaat 90'minutes
  • 10Zelem
  • 22ParrisSubstituted forMannionat 82'minutes
  • 7TooneSubstituted forWilliamsat 72'minutes
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forThomasat 71'minutes
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 5Mannion
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 16Naalsund
  • 17García
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Cheryl Foster
Attendance:
3,277

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 1, Manchester United Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Manchester United Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Maren Mjelde replaces Niamh Charles.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Lucía García replaces Hayley Ladd.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea Women).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Aoife Mannion replaces Nikita Parris.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Ève Périsset tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Magdalena Eriksson replaces Jessie Fleming.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women).

  20. Post update

    Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women15122139122738
2Man Utd Women1511223892935
3Man City Women15103231141733
4Arsenal Women139222982129
5Aston Villa Women147252524123
6Everton Women136161614219
7West Ham Women145181624-816
8Liverpool Women154381526-1115
9Reading Women1431101630-1410
10Tottenham Women1430111729-129
11Brighton Women132381643-279
12Leicester City Women132011732-256
View full The FA Women's Super League table

