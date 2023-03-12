Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women1Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1

Liverpool Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Laws
  • 2Koivisto
  • 3Robe
  • 23Bonner
  • 28Campbell
  • 12Hinds
  • 7Kearns
  • 8Nagano
  • 18Holland
  • 20Daniels
  • 24Stengel

Substitutes

  • 4Roberts
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 17Humphrey
  • 22Kirby
  • 34Silcock
  • 35Taylor

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 29Neville
  • 23Ayane
  • 15James
  • 24Spence
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 19England
  • 9Karczewska

Substitutes

  • 8Cho
  • 13Ale
  • 14Bizet Ildhusøy
  • 16Graham
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 25Summanen
  • 37Houghton
  • 39Gunning-Williams
Referee:
Jane Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Drew Spence.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Missy Bo Kearns.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emma Koivisto.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool Women. Fuka Nagano tries a through ball, but Missy Bo Kearns is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Drew Spence.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Stengel.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  15. Post update

    Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool Women. Ceri Holland tries a through ball, but Katie Stengel is caught offside.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women15122139122738
2Man Utd Women1511223892935
3Man City Women15112231131835
4Arsenal Women139222982129
5Aston Villa Women147252524123
6Everton Women136161614219
7West Ham Women145181624-816
8Liverpool Women153481426-1213
9Tottenham Women1431101728-1110
10Reading Women1431101630-1410
11Brighton Women132291543-288
12Leicester City Women132011732-256
