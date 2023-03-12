Liverpool Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Laws
- 2Koivisto
- 3Robe
- 23Bonner
- 28Campbell
- 12Hinds
- 7Kearns
- 8Nagano
- 18Holland
- 20Daniels
- 24Stengel
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 15Lundgaard
- 17Humphrey
- 22Kirby
- 34Silcock
- 35Taylor
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Korpela
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 6Harrop
- 29Neville
- 23Ayane
- 15James
- 24Spence
- 20Iwabuchi
- 19England
- 9Karczewska
Substitutes
- 8Cho
- 13Ale
- 14Bizet Ildhusøy
- 16Graham
- 18Ubogagu
- 22Spencer
- 25Summanen
- 37Houghton
- 39Gunning-Williams
- Referee:
- Jane Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.
Attempt saved. Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Missy Bo Kearns.
Attempt missed. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emma Koivisto.
Offside, Liverpool Women. Fuka Nagano tries a through ball, but Missy Bo Kearns is caught offside.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.
Attempt blocked. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Attempt blocked. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.
Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Stengel.
Foul by Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Fuka Nagano (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Offside, Liverpool Women. Ceri Holland tries a through ball, but Katie Stengel is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.