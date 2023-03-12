Close menu
Championship
NorwichNorwich City0SunderlandSunderland1

Norwich City v Sunderland

Championship

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 6Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 23McLean
  • 25Hernández
  • 26Núñez
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 11Idah
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 13Marquinhos
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 24Sargent
  • 46Gibbs

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 5Ballard
  • 6Batth
  • 13O'Nien
  • 24Neil
  • 25Michut
  • 10Roberts
  • 17Ba
  • 20Clarke
  • 28Gelhardt

Substitutes

  • 11Gooch
  • 12Bass
  • 18Taylor
  • 19Bennette
  • 22Lihadji
  • 39Ekwah
  • 45Anderson
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Clarke with a cross following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City).

  3. Post update

    Édouard Michut (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Neil with a headed pass.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 0, Sunderland 1. Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).

  7. Post update

    Trai Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.

  9. Post update

    Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Danny Batth (Sunderland).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gabriel Sara with a cross following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Anthony Patterson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Max Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Sara.

  16. Post update

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trai Hume.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Gibson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdoullah Ba.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley362311271284380
2Sheff Utd36207956322467
3Middlesbrough361961164412363
4Luton361612844341060
5Blackburn36184144141058
6Millwall36169114638857
7Norwich361671351401155
8West Brom36159124638854
9Coventry361411114235753
10Sunderland361410125143852
11Watford361312114139251
12Preston361311123238-650
13Bristol City361212124543248
14Stoke36137164744346
15Hull361210144149-846
16Reading36135183855-1744
17Swansea361110154855-743
18Birmingham36119164147-642
19QPR36119163752-1542
20Rotherham36913144049-940
21Cardiff36108182740-1338
22Blackpool36711183353-2032
23Huddersfield3688203052-2232
24Wigan36711183157-2632
View full Championship table

