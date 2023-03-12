Norwich City v Sunderland

Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Clarke with a cross following a set piece situation.
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 28Gunn
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 6Gibson
- 30Giannoulis
- 23McLean
- 25Hernández
- 26Núñez
- 17Gomes Sara
- 11Idah
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 4Omobamidele
- 13Marquinhos
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 24Sargent
- 46Gibbs
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 5Ballard
- 6Batth
- 13O'Nien
- 24Neil
- 25Michut
- 10Roberts
- 17Ba
- 20Clarke
- 28Gelhardt
Substitutes
- 11Gooch
- 12Bass
- 18Taylor
- 19Bennette
- 22Lihadji
- 39Ekwah
- 45Anderson
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City).
Post update
Édouard Michut (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Neil with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 0, Sunderland 1. Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.
Post update
Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
Post update
Trai Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Post update
Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Danny Batth (Sunderland).
Post update
Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gabriel Sara with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Anthony Patterson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Max Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Sara.
Post update
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trai Hume.
Post update
Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Gibson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdoullah Ba.
Match report to follow.