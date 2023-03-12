Norwich City v Sunderland

First Half ends, Norwich City 0, Sunderland 1.
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 28Gunn
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 6Gibson
- 30Giannoulis
- 23McLean
- 11Idah
- 26Núñez
- 17Gomes Sara
- 25Hernández
- 22PukkiBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 4Omobamidele
- 13Marquinhos
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 24Sargent
- 46Gibbs
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 5Ballard
- 6Batth
- 13O'Nien
- 24Neil
- 25Michut
- 10Roberts
- 17Ba
- 20Clarke
- 28Gelhardt
Substitutes
- 11Gooch
- 12Bass
- 18Taylor
- 19Bennette
- 22Lihadji
- 39Ekwah
- 45Anderson
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland).
Foul by Max Aarons (Norwich City).
Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Neil (Sunderland).
Attempt blocked. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Édouard Michut.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Dan Ballard.
Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
Trai Hume (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez.
Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Patrick Roberts (Sunderland).
Foul by Ben Gibson (Norwich City).
Joe Gelhardt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
