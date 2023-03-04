Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Jim Goodwin has said he was struck by a coin during Dundee United's defeat by his former club Aberdeen.

The Irishman's first game in charge of United was the 3-1 loss at Tannadice.

As well as coins, Goodwin said food and drink were also thrown while lit flares entered the pitch during the match.

"You're standing on the touchline trying to do our job and at the same time you're trying to dodge all these coins that are coming raining down on top of you," he said.

"It was extremely disappointing."

Goodwin left Aberdeen on 28 January in the wake of a 6-0 defeat by Hibernian and he was appointed by United on Wednesday.

"I wasn't expecting a warm reception," said Goodwin. "When you get sacked from a club, the finger of blame is always at the manager and then the fans aren't slow in letting you know that.

"I done my best at Aberdeen, I gave my all in every day that I was in there. I was as desperate as they were for success. Unfortunately, it didn't work out.

"I'm not sure that me not being a good enough manager for them at the time warrants coins being thrown at me. One of them hit me on the top of my head. I had a pie chucked at me at half-time and a cup of juice.

"It's extremely disappointing and it's disappointing for Aberdeen as a football club because it's a fantastic football club, very well supported. The travelling support for Aberdeen are incredible and unfortunately there's always that minority, that small few of idiots, really, who go and drag the rest of the club down with them. It'll be dealt with no doubt."

BBC Scotland has approached Police Scotland for comment.