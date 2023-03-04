Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Nantes 2.
Kylian Mbappe scored a club-record 201st goal for Paris St-Germain in an entertaining 4-2 win over Nantes.
He had to wait until the 92nd minute but was clinical as he turned to finish left-footed and go clear of Edinson Cavani at the top of the PSG goal list.
The France forward, who turned 24 in December, has established himself as a footballing superstar.
He has played at two World Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2018 and earning the Golden Boot as top scorer in 2022.
Mbappe, who also won the 2021 Nations League with his country, scored a hat-trick in December's World Cup final against Argentina, which France lost on penalties after a 3-3 draw.
Since joining PSG from Monaco in 2017 for a world-record fee for a teenager, Mbappe has won four Ligue 1 titles and topped the division's scoring charts for each of the past four seasons.
This season, the forward has now scored 30 goals and made eight assists - taking his total to 85 for the club in 247 games.
PSG went 2-0 up at the Parc des Princes with Lionel Messi opening the scoring before Jaouen Hadjam's own goal.
However, Nantes came back to level before half-time thanks to goals from Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago, with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma caught out at his near post for the first and making a fumble that led to the second.
Mbappe crossed for Danilo Pereira to head the home side back in front on the hour mark before his crowning moment came late in the game.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-5-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 15Danilo
- 4Ramos
- 5MarquinhosSubstituted forBitshiabuat 77'minutes
- 26MukieleSubstituted forSolerat 71'minutes
- 17Vitinha
- 33Zaïre-EmerySubstituted forPembéléat 86'minutes
- 8Ruiz
- 25Nuno Mendes
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 28Soler
- 29Pembélé
- 31Bitshiabu
- 35Gharbi
- 44Ekitike
- 90Letellier
Nantes
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Lafont
- 28Centonze
- 21Castelletto
- 3GirottoBooked at 69mins
- 4PalloisSubstituted forda Silva Marcelinoat 70'minutes
- 26HadjamBooked at 63minsSubstituted forSimonat 70'minutes
- 17SissokoSubstituted forGuessandat 81'minutes
- 25MolletSubstituted forAhmed Abdallahat 69'minutes
- 8Moutoussamy
- 10Blas
- 14GanagoSubstituted forCocoat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Chirivella
- 7Guessand
- 11Coco
- 16Descamps
- 20Doucet
- 27Simon
- 30Petric
- 31Ahmed Abdallah
- 38da Silva Marcelino
- Referee:
- Jeremy Stinat
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Nantes 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabien Centonze.
Post update
Hand ball by Evann Guessand (Nantes).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Nantes 2. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timothée Pembélé.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vitinha.
Post update
Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Coco (Nantes).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Coco (Nantes).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Timothée Pembélé replaces Warren Zaïre-Emery.
Post update
Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Vitinha.
Post update
Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Post update
Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Carlos Soler.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Evann Guessand replaces Moussa Sissoko.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Marcus Coco replaces Ignatius Ganago.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ignatius Ganago (Nantes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fabien Centonze with a cross.