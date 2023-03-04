Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain4NantesNantes2

Paris St-Germain 4-2 Nantes: Kylian Mbappe scores club-record goal as Ligue 1 leaders win

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal v Nantes and becomes Paris St Germain's all time top goalscorer
Kylian Mbappe has scored 201 goals in 247 goals for Paris St-Germain since joining in 2017

Kylian Mbappe scored a club-record 201st goal for Paris St-Germain in an entertaining 4-2 win over Nantes.

He had to wait until the 92nd minute but was clinical as he turned to finish left-footed and go clear of Edinson Cavani at the top of the PSG goal list.

The France forward, who turned 24 in December, has established himself as a footballing superstar.

He has played at two World Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2018 and earning the Golden Boot as top scorer in 2022.

Mbappe, who also won the 2021 Nations League with his country, scored a hat-trick in December's World Cup final against Argentina, which France lost on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Since joining PSG from Monaco in 2017 for a world-record fee for a teenager, Mbappe has won four Ligue 1 titles and topped the division's scoring charts for each of the past four seasons.

This season, the forward has now scored 30 goals and made eight assists - taking his total to 85 for the club in 247 games.

PSG went 2-0 up at the Parc des Princes with Lionel Messi opening the scoring before Jaouen Hadjam's own goal.

However, Nantes came back to level before half-time thanks to goals from Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago, with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma caught out at his near post for the first and making a fumble that led to the second.

Mbappe crossed for Danilo Pereira to head the home side back in front on the hour mark before his crowning moment came late in the game.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-5-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 15Danilo
  • 4Ramos
  • 5MarquinhosSubstituted forBitshiabuat 77'minutes
  • 26MukieleSubstituted forSolerat 71'minutes
  • 17Vitinha
  • 33Zaïre-EmerySubstituted forPembéléat 86'minutes
  • 8Ruiz
  • 25Nuno Mendes
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 28Soler
  • 29Pembélé
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 35Gharbi
  • 44Ekitike
  • 90Letellier

Nantes

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Lafont
  • 28Centonze
  • 21Castelletto
  • 3GirottoBooked at 69mins
  • 4PalloisSubstituted forda Silva Marcelinoat 70'minutes
  • 26HadjamBooked at 63minsSubstituted forSimonat 70'minutes
  • 17SissokoSubstituted forGuessandat 81'minutes
  • 25MolletSubstituted forAhmed Abdallahat 69'minutes
  • 8Moutoussamy
  • 10Blas
  • 14GanagoSubstituted forCocoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Chirivella
  • 7Guessand
  • 11Coco
  • 16Descamps
  • 20Doucet
  • 27Simon
  • 30Petric
  • 31Ahmed Abdallah
  • 38da Silva Marcelino
Referee:
Jeremy Stinat

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamNantes
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home11
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Nantes 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Nantes 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabien Centonze.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Evann Guessand (Nantes).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Nantes 2. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timothée Pembélé.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vitinha.

  9. Post update

    Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Coco (Nantes).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Coco (Nantes).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Timothée Pembélé replaces Warren Zaïre-Emery.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Vitinha.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Carlos Soler.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Evann Guessand replaces Moussa Sissoko.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Marcus Coco replaces Ignatius Ganago.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ignatius Ganago (Nantes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fabien Centonze with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG26203366254163
2Marseille25164548252352
3Lens26149340211951
4Monaco25155553341950
5Rennes25144745281746
6Lille26136746331345
7Nice26119634221242
8Lorient2511683836239
9Lyon25115939281138
10Reims2581343326737
11Toulouse2595114145-432
12Clermont2587102534-931
13Nantes26610102734-728
14Montpellier2583143646-1027
15Strasbourg25410113043-1322
16Auxerre2657142349-2622
17Ajaccio2563162046-2621
18Brest2548132642-1620
19Troyes2547143455-2119
20Angers2524192153-3210
View full French Ligue 1 table

