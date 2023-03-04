Last updated on .From the section European Football

Matthijs de Ligt opened the scoring for Bayern Munich at the Mercedes-Benz Arena

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga with victory at Stuttgart.

Matthjis de Ligt opened the scoring with a low strike from distance in the 39th minute before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead in the 62nd.

Choupo-Moting's goal - set up by good work from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller - came the day after he signed a new one-year contract at Bayern.

Stuttgart pulled a goal back through Juan Jose Perea with two minutes to go.

Victory sends Julian Nagelsmann's side back to the top of the Bundesliga standings, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

Dortmund had overtaken Bayern and gone three points clear at the summit with a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig on Friday.