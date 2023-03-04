Close menu
German Bundesliga
StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich: Visitors return to top of Bundesliga with win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Matthijs de Ligt celebrates scoring Bayern Munich's first goal against Stuttgart
Matthijs de Ligt opened the scoring for Bayern Munich at the Mercedes-Benz Arena

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga with victory at Stuttgart.

Matthjis de Ligt opened the scoring with a low strike from distance in the 39th minute before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead in the 62nd.

Choupo-Moting's goal - set up by good work from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller - came the day after he signed a new one-year contract at Bayern.

Stuttgart pulled a goal back through Juan Jose Perea with two minutes to go.

Victory sends Julian Nagelsmann's side back to the top of the Bundesliga standings, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

Dortmund had overtaken Bayern and gone three points clear at the summit with a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig on Friday.

Line-ups

Stuttgart

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Bredlow
  • 2Anton
  • 5Mavropanos
  • 23ZagadouSubstituted forNarteyat 85'minutes
  • 21Ito
  • 3Endo
  • 16KarazorSubstituted forMillotat 85'minutes
  • 17Haraguchi
  • 31Bastião DiasSubstituted forCoulibalyat 45'minutes
  • 14MvumpaSubstituted forPereaat 74'minutes
  • 22FührichSubstituted forBarreiros de Melo Tomásat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Müller
  • 4Vagnoman
  • 7Coulibaly
  • 8Millot
  • 10Barreiros de Melo Tomás
  • 11Perea
  • 20Pfeiffer
  • 28Nartey
  • 39Kastanaras

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 44Stanisic
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Davies
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGravenberchat 82'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 63'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forPavardat 82'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forSanéat 63'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forManéat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pavard
  • 7Gnabry
  • 10Sané
  • 17Mané
  • 22Cancelo
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
Referee:
Christian Dingert
Attendance:
47,800

Match Stats

Home TeamStuttgartAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 1, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  4. Post update

    Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Coulibaly (VfB Stuttgart).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Josip Stanisic with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tanguy Coulibaly (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wataru Endo with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tanguy Coulibaly (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tiago Tomás.

  9. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart).

  11. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    Nikolas Nartey (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! VfB Stuttgart 1, FC Bayern München 2. Juan Perea (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tiago Tomás with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).

  16. Post update

    Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

  18. Post update

    Enzo Millot (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Nikolas Nartey replaces Dan-Axel Zagadou.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Enzo Millot replaces Atakan Karazor.

Top Stories