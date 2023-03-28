Close menu
National League
WealdstoneWealdstone0OldhamOldham Athletic0

Wealdstone v Oldham Athletic

National League

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 7Allarakhia
  • 14Obiero
  • 9Olomola
  • 8Ferguson
  • 10Andrews
  • 19Clayden
  • 24Barker
  • 25Simper
  • 28Habergham

Substitutes

  • 4Charles
  • 6Barrett
  • 16Lo-Everton
  • 22Kretzschmar
  • 33Taylor

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Hudson
  • 4Hogan
  • 14Sheron
  • 21Sambou
  • 16Shelton
  • 15Green
  • 17Rooney
  • 26Kitching
  • 32Sutton
  • 44Yarney
  • 45Nuttall

Substitutes

  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 27Abraham
  • 33Couto
  • 36Chapman
  • 42Clarke
Referee:
Richie Watkins

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham38297298346494
2Notts County402711298366292
3Woking392181064392571
4Chesterfield382171065422370
5Barnet38206127061966
6Eastleigh39197134741664
7Boreham Wood381515843321160
8Bromley381413115045555
9Dag & Red38167155460-655
10Southend38159144538754
11Wealdstone391411144659-1353
12Solihull Moors381410145553252
13Altrincham391410155868-1052
14Maidenhead United39138184453-947
15Oldham381210164954-546
16Halifax381111163543-844
17Aldershot39128195362-944
18York391010194453-940
19Dorking38117205382-2940
20Yeovil37717133141-1038
21Gateshead36814144353-1037
22Torquay38710214469-2531
23Scunthorpe39710224474-3031
24Maidstone United3968254182-4126
View full National League table

