Tyler Blackett made 20 appearances for FC Cincinnati in MLS in 2022 after leaving Nottingham Forest in August 2021

Rotherham United have signed free agent defender Tyler Blackett on a deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old left Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati at the end of their 2022 campaign.

Blackett, who started his career with Manchester United, could make his debut for the Millers in Saturday's Championship trip to Birmingham City.

"I'm hopeful that my experience can help steady the squad and get some results," he told the club website. external-link

Blackett made 11 Premier League appearances in the 2014-15 season under Louis van Gaal before going on to have loans spells with Blackpool, Birmingham City and in the Scottish Premiership with Celtic.

He moved permanently to Reading in August 2016 before leaving for Nottingham Forest four years later.

Blackett joins Rotherham with the club currently eight points clear of the relegation zone with 11 games to go.

