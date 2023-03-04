Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin (left) and Richie Kyle (right) were dismissed after the melee

Russell Martin insisted he is under no pressure from Swansea City's owners after he was sent off during their defeat at Luton Town.

Martin was shown red alongside Luton assistant boss Richie Kyle after a stoppage-time touchline melee.

Swansea were beaten for a fifth time in seven league games but Martin rejected the suggestion that pressure had led to his dismissal.

"I spoke to all the owners in the last two days," Swansea's head coach said.

"They were great. They understand the context.

"If you talk about pressure, it's only the same pressure as everyone else doing this job - the pressure to be your best, to try to get the most out of your players.

"If you are referring to pressure [on my] job, the minute you worry about that is the minute you are in trouble."

Swansea's players showed no lack of commitment in a bad-tempered game, and might have claimed a point had Liam Cullen's second-half strike not been controversially ruled out for offside.

But Luton had the better chances and took all three points after Andy Fisher's error allowed Carlton Morris to tap home, leaving 17th-placed Swansea with only three wins from their last 19 league games.

Martin's assistant coach Matt Gill had already been booked - for protesting after Swansea's disallowed goal - by the time staff and players from both sides clashed in stoppage time.

The incident was apparently triggered by an off-the-ball incident involving Swansea substitute Liam Walsh which angered Luton boss Rob Edwards.

"Their manager jumps on the pitch during the game, so I tell him to get off," Martin said.

"Then their assistant gets involved so I push him out the way, which I shouldn't do but it's not a very aggressive action.

"It obviously causes something in the technical area. Then we both get sent off.

"I have just seen the officials there, I think maybe give two yellow cards out, then its just descended into nonsense and chaos."

Russell Martin remonstrated with referee Dean Whitestone as he was led off the Kenilworth Road pitch

Martin could face a fine or touchline ban following his dismissal by referee Dean Whitestone.

"I have to accept my role in it," he added. "But I really care - you saw the team fighting with so much energy.

"Something goes on, their manager jumps on the pitch, I didn't like it.

"I really like Rob, he is an ex-team-mate of mine. He ends up with nothing and we end up getting sent off.

"Then both dugouts get involved. The fourth official (David Rock) is a really good guy but he had lost control at that point."

Hatters boss Edwards conceded he may have triggered the melee by reacting to what he felt was "a hand to the face" of one of his players.

"I have appealed something and gone on to the pitch so I have probably started the whole thing off, so I hold my hands up," the former Wales international said.

"Then it's just two emotional teams who are desperate to win. There is a coming-together but nothing bad has happened.

"I probably agree with Russ - a couple of yellows and just get on with it."

Swansea captain Matt Grimes missed the Luton defeat through illness, with his replacement as skipper, Joe Allen, was forced off before half-time with a muscle injury.

"It's a worry," Martin said. "Joe feels he has caught it just before it was too bad, so hopefully that will be the case."