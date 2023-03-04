Close menu

Brighton 4-0 West Ham: Declan Rice says defeat was 'demoralising' for Hammers

Last updated on .From the section West Hamcomments1

West Ham forward Danny Ings looks shocked during his side's 4-0 loss to Brighton
West Ham's defeat by Brighton was their 14th in 25 Premier League games this season

West Ham captain Declan Rice described his side's 4-0 Premier League loss to Brighton as "demoralising".

The Hammers remain two points above the bottom three after an abject second-half display at Amex Stadium.

"That wasn't a performance that was acceptable at all," England midfielder Rice told Sky Sports.

"I got a yellow late on, I could've got another one and I never want to feel like that on a football pitch. We've let the fans down massively."

He added: "Credit to Brighton, they played us off the pitch. I know it's cliched to stand here and say it's not good enough but on days like today you have to apologise to the fans.

"We've let them down, let the club down. As a player I'm hurting.

"To be out there, it was demoralising - to stand there, to try to defend and see them keep the ball."

The Hammers went into the match having lost just one of their past five top-flight games, including thrashing Nottingham Forest 4-0 in their previous league fixture.

But they were completely outclassed by Brighton, who condemned West Ham to their biggest defeat of the season and led to some Hammers fans calling for manager David Moyes to be sacked at full-time.

"There was anger from everybody," said Moyes. "Anger from the supporters, anger from the manager. The players are angry, they're disappointed with themselves.

"That's the way it's got to be - we're not accepting what's happened today.

"We're going to try to do something about it, to make sure the next performance is better.

"We need them [the fans] behind us. Good supporters support when it's bad as well as good. And for the last few years it's been really good here."

How to follow West Ham on the BBC bannerWest Ham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Comment posted by Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar, today at 18:50

    This West Ham is a strange team. On paper, they’ve got the players to be competing in the top half. They’ve also put in some great performances in the odd game.

    But overall they’ve been dreadful.

  • Comment posted by HurryUpHarry, today at 18:42

    The players don't care at all. If West Ham go down, they'll just move to other clubs on fat contracts. They have no fear of the dole, of struggling to pay bills or put food on the table. Why do they pretend to care? And more importantly, why do fans believe them when they say they do? They take fans for mugs and despise us when we dare to criticize them. Worthless charlatans.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport