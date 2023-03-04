Phil Foden had struggled with an ankle injury and then for game-time in recent weeks

"Give it to Phil Foden" was the loud shout from the stands just before he scored Manchester City's opening goal against Newcastle on Saturday.

Whether he heard the advice or not, Rodri definitely made the right decision when he passed to his team-mate.

Foden still had a lot to do when he received the ball out wide on the right - just in front of his very vocal fan - but ghosted past Dan Burn and held off two more challenges inside the box before seeing his shot deflected home.

It was a sumptuous solo goal that summed up the City and England forward's mood. It also demonstrated how important he will be from here as his club challenge for trophies on three fronts - the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Foden's return to form is timely for City, after a post-World Cup period he described as "the worst" of his career.

The 22-year-old had struggled with an ankle injury after coming back from Qatar, and then found it tough to get game time. But four goals in three games over the past eight days have offered a dazzling reminder of his talents - and it is not just City's fans who want to see him on the ball.

"Phil is so good, he is one of those players who can score goals and win games for you," explained Bernardo Silva, who scored City's other goal as they beat the Magpies 2-0.

"He went through a difficult period with his injury, so I am very happy to have him with us, because he showed he can solve some of our problems."

How Man City have missed Foden's aggression

City are used to trying to break down massed and well-organised defences, but manager Pep Guardiola feels they have missed Foden's ability to score or make a goal out of nothing by taking on defenders the way he did against the Magpies.

"Phil was a bit lucky with the deflection but he was aggressive, like he has always been in the past," Guardiola said afterwards.

"That aggression to go in is something we have missed a little bit this season - when he is thinking [about defenders]: 'It doesn't matter what happens, I will go against you, I will go against you.' When you do that, then always a deflection can come on your side."

Foden's goal against Newcastle was his fourth in City's past three games

Foden's mindset was evident against Newcastle, with one no-look touch when he controlled a sweeping cross-field pass from Kevin de Bruyne bringing gasps from the crowd.

When that belief apparently disappeared at the start of the year, Guardiola told him not to worry, and to accept that fluctuating form is understandable for any player, especially at Foden's age.

"Phil has this special ability to have the ball, think 'where is the goal?' and go there and attack," Guardiola said.

"But when I spoke to him earlier in the year, during that moment he did not have the confidence to do it - instead he would pass back, pass back and pass back.

"I explained to him that it is normal to feel that way. I said: 'What happened to you, Phil, is absolutely what can happen.'

"He arrived at 17 years old, and was training with us, then playing 10 minutes, 15 minutes and 20 minutes here, winning titles and then going with the national team to the European Championship and World Cup.

"Every year he was a little bit better than the year before, but then he has arrived at a moment where you go down. It was important for him to accept it.

"Part of it was his struggle with his ankle, but he had to accept that too. Don't blame it on the other things - the opponents, the manager, the club or whatever - he has just had to accept that he could do better.

"I also told him to come back to your principles and step by step they will be back. And of course now he is scoring goals.

"It can happen the other way, with good moments [that don't last]. It's like I said to him: 'The bad moments, these too will pass. It is the same in a game, during the 90 minutes, there will always be bad moments but you still have to be ready in the game.'"

The worst spell of Foden's career is behind him now. The exciting thing will be finding out what he does next.