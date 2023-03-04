The Welders looked set to bring Larne to extra-time in the Irish Cup quarter-final before Andy Ryan's last-gasp winner

Harland & Wolff Welders manager Paul Kee says his side should aim to reach the Irish Premiership "in the near future" following their Irish Cup exploits this season.

After wins over Premiership sides Newry City and Glenavon, the Welders were seconds away from taking Larne to extra-time in Friday's quarter-final.

However Andy Ryan's goal saw the Premiership leaders grabbing a 1-0 win.

"The fitting position for the club would be the Premiership," said Kee.

"I think the stadium deserves that. But football's football. You have to do your talking on the pitch."

Blanchflower Stadium is 'centre of the community'

The Welders moved into the redeveloped £6m Blanchflower Stadium complex in 2021.

"Glentoran use the facilities for training. Local schools use it and it's really at the centre of the community in east Belfast," the Welders manager told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"I was lucky to navigate two promotions with Institute previously. That's why I'm here now. And hopefully with the backing from the club, which has been absolutely magnificent so far, and then some more investment, that's the plan."

The Welders were bottom of the Championship when Kee took over in September but they have since shot up to fifth in the table and while promotion is beyond them this season, Kee has high hopes about the club's future.

"The players were magnificent against Larne. To go toe to toe with the in-form team, who are deservedly top of the league, I can't fault the players.

"We put so much into the game particularly in the second half. I was actually surprised the way we kicked on against a very good, in-form Larne team. To lose it in the manner that we did, I'm gutted for the players.

The Welders spurned great chances early in the second half after Larne had dominated the opening period

"At half-time, we actually went at them and said 'it's not good enough'. Some of them were looking at us and saying, 'we're playing Larne'.

"We had let them dictate the game. We had to be better with the ball and we went out at the start of the second half and had a couple of really good chances.

"If we had have taken them, it would have given us a massive lift and put them on the back foot. But it just wasn't to be."

Kee says his side must now regroup from the cup defeat to finish the current campaign strongly before mounting a serious promotion challenge next season.

However, he accepts that it's not going to be easy to secure the club's first ascent to the local game's top tier.

"The Championship is uncompromising. The results show that and getting a run in it is really difficult."