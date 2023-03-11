Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
DumbartonDumbartonPForfarForfar AthleticPMatch postponed - Frozen Pitch
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|26
|16
|5
|5
|40
|24
|16
|53
|2
|Stirling
|24
|14
|6
|4
|48
|27
|21
|48
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|27
|10
|8
|9
|43
|43
|0
|38
|4
|Annan Athletic
|27
|10
|7
|10
|46
|42
|4
|37
|5
|East Fife
|27
|10
|6
|11
|37
|42
|-5
|36
|6
|Forfar
|26
|9
|7
|10
|29
|33
|-4
|34
|7
|Elgin
|26
|9
|6
|11
|38
|42
|-4
|33
|8
|Stranraer
|27
|9
|5
|13
|35
|45
|-10
|32
|9
|Albion
|27
|7
|6
|14
|32
|36
|-4
|27
|10
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|27
|7
|6
|14
|28
|42
|-14
|27