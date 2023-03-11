Close menu
Scottish League One
ClydeClyde15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
Venue: New Douglas Park

Clyde v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th March 2023

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
  • ClydeClyde15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
  • FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
  • PeterheadPeterheadPDunfermlineDunfermlineP
    Match postponed - Weather

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline27188146163062
2Falkirk27166556292754
3FC Edinburgh271431052391345
4Alloa2712694237542
5Airdrieonians27117952421040
6Montrose2710893936338
7Queen of Sth27105124145-435
8Kelty Hearts2796123238-633
9Clyde2735192654-2814
10Peterhead2726191363-5012
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories