Clyde v Queen of the South

ClydeClyde15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|27
|18
|8
|1
|46
|16
|30
|62
|2
|Falkirk
|27
|16
|6
|5
|56
|29
|27
|54
|3
|FC Edinburgh
|27
|14
|3
|10
|52
|39
|13
|45
|4
|Alloa
|27
|12
|6
|9
|42
|37
|5
|42
|5
|Airdrieonians
|27
|11
|7
|9
|52
|42
|10
|40
|6
|Montrose
|27
|10
|8
|9
|39
|36
|3
|38
|7
|Queen of Sth
|27
|10
|5
|12
|41
|45
|-4
|35
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|27
|9
|6
|12
|32
|38
|-6
|33
|9
|Clyde
|27
|3
|5
|19
|26
|54
|-28
|14
|10
|Peterhead
|27
|2
|6
|19
|13
|63
|-50
|12