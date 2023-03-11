Close menu
Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Cappielow Park

Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park28156756371951
2Dundee27137744311346
3Ayr27127850351543
4Partick Thistle271341049391043
5Morton2711884034641
6Inverness CT279993839-136
7Raith Rovers2798103336-335
8Cove Rangers2868143356-2326
9Hamilton2767142545-2025
10Arbroath27412112440-1624
View full Scottish Championship table

