Notts County v Dorking Wanderers

Notts CountyNotts County17:20DorkingDorking Wanderers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|36
|27
|7
|2
|94
|34
|60
|88
|2
|Notts County
|36
|25
|9
|2
|90
|33
|57
|84
|3
|Woking
|36
|19
|8
|9
|60
|38
|22
|65
|4
|Chesterfield
|35
|18
|7
|10
|59
|43
|16
|61
|5
|Barnet
|35
|18
|5
|12
|66
|59
|7
|59
|6
|Boreham Wood
|35
|15
|13
|7
|43
|30
|13
|58
|7
|Eastleigh
|36
|17
|6
|13
|43
|38
|5
|57
|8
|Southend
|34
|15
|8
|11
|44
|34
|10
|53
|9
|Bromley
|36
|13
|13
|10
|50
|45
|5
|52
|10
|Wealdstone
|35
|14
|10
|11
|46
|50
|-4
|52
|11
|Dag & Red
|36
|15
|6
|15
|53
|60
|-7
|51
|12
|Solihull Moors
|36
|13
|9
|14
|53
|52
|1
|48
|13
|Altrincham
|36
|12
|10
|14
|54
|65
|-11
|46
|14
|Oldham
|35
|12
|8
|15
|47
|51
|-4
|44
|15
|Maidenhead United
|36
|12
|7
|17
|40
|49
|-9
|43
|16
|Halifax
|36
|11
|9
|16
|34
|42
|-8
|42
|17
|York
|36
|10
|9
|17
|43
|47
|-4
|39
|18
|Aldershot
|36
|11
|6
|19
|49
|61
|-12
|39
|19
|Dorking
|35
|10
|7
|18
|50
|78
|-28
|37
|20
|Yeovil
|34
|7
|15
|12
|29
|38
|-9
|36
|21
|Gateshead
|34
|7
|13
|14
|41
|52
|-11
|33
|22
|Torquay
|35
|7
|9
|19
|41
|64
|-23
|30
|23
|Scunthorpe
|36
|7
|9
|20
|41
|67
|-26
|30
|24
|Maidstone United
|37
|5
|9
|23
|39
|79
|-40
|24
