Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45GatesheadGateshead
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Gateshead

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Evans
  • 17Payne
  • 26Agbontohoma
  • 25Bush
  • 8Broadbent
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 20Brunt
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 10Marsh

Substitutes

  • 2Kelly-Evans
  • 7Rees
  • 11Newton
  • 12Fyfield
  • 15Lewis

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Montgomery
  • 2Tinkler
  • 8Bailey
  • 44Wearne
  • 10Olley
  • 18Francis
  • 42Conteh
  • 20Hasani
  • 12Ward
  • 9Dinanga
  • 11Campbell

Substitutes

  • 1Marschall
  • 3Pye
  • 6Storey
  • 19Harris
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham4534831154273110
2Notts County45321031164175106
3Chesterfield452491277522581
4Woking4423101170472379
5Barnet4521111375651074
6Bromley4518161167521570
7Boreham Wood4418151151381369
8Southend451991755441166
9Eastleigh45199175556-166
10Oldham451612176263-160
11Dag & Red45179195972-1360
12Solihull Moors441513166262058
13Halifax441512174747057
14Wealdstone441512175370-1757
15Altrincham451413186781-1455
16Dorking45159216590-2554
17Gateshead441315166162-153
18Aldershot451410216375-1252
19York451311215462-850
20Maidenhead United451311214762-1550
21Torquay451211225779-2247
22Yeovil45719193559-2440
23Scunthorpe45810274885-3734
24Maidstone United455103045100-5525
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC