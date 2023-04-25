Boreham Wood v Gateshead

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45GatesheadGateshead
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 5Evans
- 17Payne
- 26Agbontohoma
- 25Bush
- 8Broadbent
- 19Esteves Sousa
- 20Brunt
- 9Ndlovu
- 10Marsh
Substitutes
- 2Kelly-Evans
- 7Rees
- 11Newton
- 12Fyfield
- 15Lewis
Gateshead
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Montgomery
- 2Tinkler
- 8Bailey
- 44Wearne
- 10Olley
- 18Francis
- 42Conteh
- 20Hasani
- 12Ward
- 9Dinanga
- 11Campbell
Substitutes
- 1Marschall
- 3Pye
- 6Storey
- 19Harris
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
Match details to follow.